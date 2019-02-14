The Soil’s Buhle has a savage clapback for 'dull & boring' dig

The Soil's Buhle taught one follower that it's important to know when to steer clear of exercising that 'freedom of speech' card.

Buhle, whose second Instagram account (as Sis_Getty) was started to discuss every day issues with fans, posted a video about how her daughter expected a Valentine's Day gift.

The singer said this was something she felt a bit overwhelmed with.

She was enjoying the interaction with fans when one followers @Mash_khens said she believed Buhle should quit doing the videos.

"Your videos though uyabhora and there is no fun in them," Mash_Khens said.

Yhu! Mash was never ready for Buhle's clapback which set her straight very quickly.

"Mash_khens umsunu we opinion plus nawe kaka, it's faceless and low self-esteemed people like you who think they can shit on other people and say it's their opinion. Neva ulunge Kim Bhentse ndini. Fokof ngaphezulu!"

Buhle also quickly told the follower to use the unfollow button and that she wouldn't be missed.

The songstress later shared a video to address the insult and didn't hold back.