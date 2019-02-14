TshisaLIVE

The Soil’s Buhle has a savage clapback for 'dull & boring' dig

Peeps need to learn to use the unfollow button yaz?

14 February 2019 - 13:20 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Soil's Buhle aka Sis Getty on Instagram shared a very spicy video for a follower who stepped on her toes.
The Soil's Buhle aka Sis Getty on Instagram shared a very spicy video for a follower who stepped on her toes.
Image: Instagram/Sis_Getty

The Soil's Buhle taught one follower that it's important to know when to steer clear of exercising that 'freedom of speech' card. 

Buhle, whose second Instagram account (as Sis_Getty) was started to discuss every day issues with fans, posted a video about how her daughter expected a Valentine's Day gift.

The singer said this was something she felt a bit overwhelmed with.

She was enjoying the interaction with fans when one followers @Mash_khens said she believed Buhle should quit doing the videos.  

"Your videos though uyabhora and there is no fun in them," Mash_Khens said.

Yhu! Mash was never ready for Buhle's clapback which set her straight very quickly. 

"Mash_khens umsunu we opinion plus nawe kaka, it's faceless and low self-esteemed people like you who think they can shit on other people and say it's their opinion. Neva ulunge Kim Bhentse ndini. Fokof ngaphezulu!"

Buhle also quickly told the follower to use the unfollow button and that she wouldn't be missed. 

The songstress later shared a video to address the insult and didn't hold back. 

Yeah.... but that wasn't enough so Sis dedicated another post to her. 

View this post on Instagram

... GURL #FriendlyWarning

A post shared by Sis_Getty (@sis_getty) on

Distruction Boyz muso loses over 200k followers in Instagram 'glitch'

Goldmax lost two-thirds of his followers.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Will Petronella's advice to Mmabatho in 'The Queen' be discussed at the #MensConference?

As Mzansi’s guys head to the #MensConference on Thursday, they may want to add an urgent item to the agenda – Petronella’s cold advice to Mmabatho in ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Lerato Kganyago hits back: Rubbish is thinking I don’t have an opinion, you silly dog

Lerato Kganyago's clapbacks are getting more and more brutal!
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

V-Day | Here’s how Isidingo’s Motlatsi & his wifey keep the flame alive

Motlatsi and Millicent answer ten questions on love.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Over 3 million likes & counting - Beyoncé shuts down the game with mini dress TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Trevor Noah has the perfect solution for the Gucci 'blackface' debacle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mosiuoa Lekota calls President Cyril Ramaphosa a “sellout”
Meet the journalists | Prasa burning: An investigation into CT's train fires
X