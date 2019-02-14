V-Day | Here’s how Isidingo’s Motlatsi & his wifey keep the flame alive
Motlatsi & Millicent breeze through TshisaLIVE'S 10 questions on love...
Isidingo star Motlatsi Mafatshe and his missus Millicent Nkangane have been married for nearly five years now and despite fighting "like all the time" they are madly in love.
The pair will be celebrating love with a special Valentine's Day show at the Soweto Theatre on Thursday.
Motlatsi said the idea came about after he and his missus decided they wanted to put on a showcase for the community. After debating with a fashion show, theatre production and more, they settled on the idea of a live concert.
You still don't have a ticket?!! C'mon chief, you're playing games!— Motlatsi Mafatshe (@Tlatsi) February 13, 2019
Go get your ticket TODAY! 1 day left!
It's gonna be 🔥🔥🔥#mdkextravaganza pic.twitter.com/FDprAncFrb
The star, who has graced stages across the country is also quite the romantic.
Both Motlatsi and Millicent sat down with TshisaLIVE recently and answered ten burning questions on love.
How did you meet?
Motlatsi: We met a long time ago. We met in church.
Millicent: Yeah, in church. He was part of the choir and I was a good church girl. I didn't know if it was anything because you see everyone as brothers and sisters but there was something about him.
When do you know it's love?
Motlatsi: For me, it was straight away. From the moment I met her, I knew I was going to marry her.
Millicent: You know it is when you can't stop thinking about the person and your heart races when you think of them.
What do you love most about him/ her?
Motlatsi: I think the one thing anyone should wish for is for someone to support you. She (Millicent) knew me when I was a nobody and she believed in me. It made me believe I can take on the world.
Millicent: He is so driven. When we were young we would share our dreams and pray together for them. We are seeing those dreams unfold and it is beautiful.
What is the hardest part of keeping the fires burning?
Motlatsi: I think it is making time for each other. We do our best but in this industry it can be hard. We both lead hectic lives but we make time for each other
But sometimes it feels like it is dying. What's the one piece of advice you stick to when the going gets tough?
Motlatsi: Never stop treating her like you're still dating and never stop telling her she's beautiful.
How has fame changed your relationship?
Motlatsi: It can be difficult because there is a lot of female attention. However, it is not about the fame or the money. It is about love and respect. She is still my closest friend and that helps me in this crazy industry
Millicent: I always knew that he was going to be famous so we've dealt with it all together.
What do you fight about?
Motlatsi: A lot of things. It is just two different personalities. I can't pinpoint one or two specific things. We just tend to get over it and forget pretty quickly.
How do you settle an argument?
Motlatsi: Communication. We talk it out a lot.
Millicent: Yeah! I am the kind of person who just rolls her eyes and he is more confrontational. So we are different, but we both love each other that overcomes everything.
Is V-Day a dud?
Motlatsi: Most guys run away from it because of stereotypes about it. It is not about the women or girlfriend's day. It is about both of you. It is about remembering what made you fall in love in the first place.
What advice would you give to hopefuls on V-Day?
Millicent: I think people need to love each other. Open yourself and love that person for who they are, not what they have or what they do. You need to communicate your hopes and dreams.