TshisaLIVE

Boity let's Cassper know he ain't the champ of V-Day romance any more

LOL! Cassper and Boity's Valentine's exchange on Twitter won the night

15 February 2019 - 10:36 By Chrizelda Kekana
Ex-lovers Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo have remained friends.
Ex-lovers Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo have remained friends.
Image: Boity Thulo via Instagram

Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo may be one of the coolest pairs of celebrity exes-turned-friends in Mzansi, but they took it to the next level on Valentine’s Day with a hilarious convo.

It all started when Boity took to Twitter to low-key brag about how Valentine’s Day 2019 on Thursday was the best she’s ever had in her life.

Now, of course, this touched Cassper a little bit, because, well, he did some pretty romantic stuff as Boity’s boyfriend.

Y’all remember that surprise visit on the set of a Legit ad, when Cassper allegedly popped the question, back in 2015? That was romantic, right?

Boity explained that not only had Cassper’s high score been erased, her new man had started a new game altogether, one he was winning by big margins!

But shame, being the good sport that he is, Cassper laughed it off and wished Boity more happiness with her man.

Read their full convo below:

Having made it clear that he was messing with his ex-girlfriend turned friend, Cassper told his followers that he was a firm believer of living a fun-filled life.

He explained that he wasn’t about the “up-tight” life and didn’t want to be cornered into living a life where he couldn’t have fun or joke because of other people.

“I like making fun of myself cause I’m comfortable in my skin. I don’t mind being the joke, even if it means I make someone else feel better about themselves. It’s all good. I’d rather act like a fool than be a fool & act like a big shot when I know I’m not that much of a big deal,” shared Cassper.

Jackie Phamotse's book is out and there's a SERIOUS plot twist!

A sequel to Bare is expected around June.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE | Moshidi Motshegwa on feeling 'insulted' over being booted off The River

An alleged confrontation between Moshidi and one of the producers, led to her being fired from The River just four days before Christmas.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Benny isn't going to stop 'Fill Up's after Cassper trademark drama

Benny wont let Cassper's threats last year stop him from "filling up" stadiums.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Rasta to start a painting academy: 'I want to share my skills'

Artist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta has had tongues wagging with his paintings and now wants to share his skills with up-and-coming artists through an ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo: There's no one that will judge you more than a churchgoer TshisaLIVE
  2. Chad da Don doing 'well' after alleged break-up from Kelly Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA on his relationship with Pearl and people dissing Zinhle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X