Boity let's Cassper know he ain't the champ of V-Day romance any more

LOL! Cassper and Boity's Valentine's exchange on Twitter won the night
Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo may be one of the coolest pairs of celebrity exes-turned-friends in Mzansi, but they took it to the next level on Valentine’s Day with a hilarious convo.
It all started when Boity took to Twitter to low-key brag about how Valentine’s Day 2019 on Thursday was the best she’s ever had in her life.
Now, of course, this touched Cassper a little bit, because, well, he did some pretty romantic stuff as Boity’s boyfriend.
Y’all remember that surprise visit on the set of a Legit ad, when Cassper allegedly popped the question, back in 2015? That was romantic, right?
Boity explained that not only had Cassper’s high score been erased, her new man had started a new game altogether, one he was winning by big margins!
But shame, being the good sport that he is, Cassper laughed it off and wished Boity more happiness with her man.
Read their full convo below:
Hebann..... Itjo *claps once* https://t.co/mZq3qfjbYb— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) February 14, 2019
Hehehe. Bathong Boitumelo. Ha ona ditlhong. Moer kea bona broer o pegile high score e ncha. Heheh https://t.co/rbZgYryrGp— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) February 14, 2019
Lol... Your comebacks a bit too much. I’m convinced you stole my rhyme book. Jokes... Congrats ntwana. I hope ogo tshwere shapo broer. Neke dlala.... shapido!!!! https://t.co/zI9W8skCq1— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) February 14, 2019
Having made it clear that he was messing with his ex-girlfriend turned friend, Cassper told his followers that he was a firm believer of living a fun-filled life.
He explained that he wasn’t about the “up-tight” life and didn’t want to be cornered into living a life where he couldn’t have fun or joke because of other people.
“I like making fun of myself cause I’m comfortable in my skin. I don’t mind being the joke, even if it means I make someone else feel better about themselves. It’s all good. I’d rather act like a fool than be a fool & act like a big shot when I know I’m not that much of a big deal,” shared Cassper.
I don’t want a life without fun. This whole upright shit ain’t for me. People take things too serious & people make things too serious. You can’t even joke no more cause people can twist your joke and make it a real thing. Life isn’t supposed to be lived like that. At least 4 me.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) February 15, 2019