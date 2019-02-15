Boity let's Cassper know he ain't the champ of V-Day romance any more

Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo may be one of the coolest pairs of celebrity exes-turned-friends in Mzansi, but they took it to the next level on Valentine’s Day with a hilarious convo.

It all started when Boity took to Twitter to low-key brag about how Valentine’s Day 2019 on Thursday was the best she’s ever had in her life.

Now, of course, this touched Cassper a little bit, because, well, he did some pretty romantic stuff as Boity’s boyfriend.

Y’all remember that surprise visit on the set of a Legit ad, when Cassper allegedly popped the question, back in 2015? That was romantic, right?

Boity explained that not only had Cassper’s high score been erased, her new man had started a new game altogether, one he was winning by big margins!

But shame, being the good sport that he is, Cassper laughed it off and wished Boity more happiness with her man.

Read their full convo below: