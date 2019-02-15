EXCLUSIVE | Moshidi Motshegwa on feeling 'insulted' over being booted off The River

As fans continue to call for her return on social media, Moshidi Motshegwa has shared explosive details surrounding the confrontation, which allegedly led to her being axed from The River.

Moshidi caused chaos on social media when she revealed during a 702 interview that she would not be a part of the next season of the hit drama as scriptwriters were struggling with a storyline for her character, Malefu.

Ever since the show made its debut, Malefu has been a firm fan favourite and over the past few days social media has been flooded with thousands of comments from disappointed viewers over her exit.

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, Moshidi shared details of an alleged confrontation between producers and herself, which apparently happened weeks before her contract was cancelled.

Moshidi claimed she was reprimanded by one of the producers for "being cruel" to one of the younger lead actress', who lodged a complaint against her.

"I had had a disagreement with Gwydion, one of the executive producers. He reprimanded me and told me that I was being 'cruel' and I needed to stop. One of the younger actresses had complained that she can't act (with me) because I am being cruel to her. I proceeded to ask what I had done and he couldn't say, so I left the meeting and went home."

Moshidi explained that the apparent confrontation took place in November and that she went on to sign her contract for the second season of the show on December 1, 2018.