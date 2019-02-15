TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter's here for Mmabatho's advice to 'handle' a cheating hubby

15 February 2019 - 10:59 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mmabatho is giving Shaka mini-heart attacks with her mind games.
Mmabatho is giving Shaka mini-heart attacks with her mind games.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Viewers are loving every moment of Mmabatho's terror campaign that has been unleashed on Shaka for his cheating ways. 

Ever since Mmabatho found out that Shaka has been sleeping with another woman, while she's heavily pregnant, she's been plotting and playing mind games with the guy.

Instead of her usual behaviour of screaming her lungs out and crying hysterically, Mmabatho has opted for option B.

This involves letting Shaka stew in his guilt and has been messing with his man. 

Not only is Shaka's business in the streets now but at home, Mmabatho's calmness is driving him insane.

Twitter's totally here for these life lessons fam and have been loving how strategic Mmabatho's been with her serial cheater husband.  

But everyone knows that when Mmabatho explodes,  Shaka won't know what just happened. They shared their pride over Mmabatho in memes.

Jackie Phamotse's book is out and there's a SERIOUS plot twist!

A sequel to Bare is expected around June.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH | Thando Thabethe glows like a woman in love in this new movie trailer

The rom-com looks like it will deliver everything it promised; love, laughter and even tears
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE | Moshidi Motshegwa on feeling 'insulted' over being booted off The River

An alleged confrontation between Moshidi and one of the producers, led to her being fired from The River just four days before Christmas.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Benny isn't going to stop 'Fill Up's after Cassper trademark drama

Benny wont let Cassper's threats last year stop him from "filling up" stadiums.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo: There's no one that will judge you more than a churchgoer TshisaLIVE
  2. Chad da Don doing 'well' after alleged break-up from Kelly Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA on his relationship with Pearl and people dissing Zinhle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X