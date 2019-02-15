IN MEMES | Twitter's here for Mmabatho's advice to 'handle' a cheating hubby
Viewers are loving every moment of Mmabatho's terror campaign that has been unleashed on Shaka for his cheating ways.
Ever since Mmabatho found out that Shaka has been sleeping with another woman, while she's heavily pregnant, she's been plotting and playing mind games with the guy.
Instead of her usual behaviour of screaming her lungs out and crying hysterically, Mmabatho has opted for option B.
This involves letting Shaka stew in his guilt and has been messing with his man.
Not only is Shaka's business in the streets now but at home, Mmabatho's calmness is driving him insane.
Twitter's totally here for these life lessons fam and have been loving how strategic Mmabatho's been with her serial cheater husband.
But everyone knows that when Mmabatho explodes, Shaka won't know what just happened. They shared their pride over Mmabatho in memes.
The way Mmabatho is handling Shaka's infidelity issue... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/8NaAgARHfS— Njibsy D'lambelle🇿🇦 (@NjibsyDlambelle) February 14, 2019
The way Mmabato is dealing with Shaka is the exact same way I want to treat the next man who decides to play with me #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/cu3wxZA0FN— itsWhatevermhn. 🌙 (@iits_Charliie) February 14, 2019
TERROR CAMPAIGN— Mr Write (@JeraZW) February 14, 2019
Mmabatho's terror campaign has begun.
First she put a pack of condoms in Shaka's draw
And then she wrote in paint across his windscreen:
"I HOPE SHE WAS WORTH IT"#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IkvkyWECQi
Mmabatho is baws guys yhu, the way she's handling Shaka 😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/XN0Xkj798c— Un@pologeticRose (@Blacque88Poet) February 14, 2019
@SKcoza that was soo close bru......😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/B6xbNFvfGW— The Dozza (@waa_dozza) February 14, 2019
Mmabatho! You sly devil you! 😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/HuQiKr5ii9— fuego. (@Motshwane_O) February 14, 2019
Hell hath no fury Shaka... Hell hath no fury🤣#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/dRgTRPZEwX— Sebastian Tshepo (@Rebel_Being1) February 14, 2019
When Shaka used that poor guy as a stool🤣🤣#TheQueenMzansi @SKcoza pic.twitter.com/6kpNBNukQ4— Feisty Goddess👑🔥🇧🇼 (@Kamo_charming) February 14, 2019
Yoh Mmabatho is ä pro #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7bvaFANU9N— Tebogo 💕🇿🇦 (@linahmabit) February 14, 2019
Mmabatho, you’re doing a great job sweetie #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IjAeSxmKJ9— Lemonade🍋 (@Anfield_Ya) February 14, 2019