IN MEMES | Twitter's here for Mmabatho's advice to 'handle' a cheating hubby

Viewers are loving every moment of Mmabatho's terror campaign that has been unleashed on Shaka for his cheating ways.

Ever since Mmabatho found out that Shaka has been sleeping with another woman, while she's heavily pregnant, she's been plotting and playing mind games with the guy.

Instead of her usual behaviour of screaming her lungs out and crying hysterically, Mmabatho has opted for option B.

This involves letting Shaka stew in his guilt and has been messing with his man.

Not only is Shaka's business in the streets now but at home, Mmabatho's calmness is driving him insane.

Twitter's totally here for these life lessons fam and have been loving how strategic Mmabatho's been with her serial cheater husband.

But everyone knows that when Mmabatho explodes, Shaka won't know what just happened. They shared their pride over Mmabatho in memes.