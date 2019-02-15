Jackie Phamotse's book is out and there's a SERIOUS plot twist!

After months of anticipation, Jackie Phamotse's new book I Tweet What I like: So Sue Me is out, and instead of the scandalous, controversial content that people expected, Jackie is serving up education.

The author explained to TshisaLIVE that her intention with the book was to help others understand the power, both good and bad, of social media. It is based on factual research and her personal experiences, including her recent court battle with Bassie and Romeo Kumalo.

"The book is completely different from my other offering. It is not a novel. It is factual and accurate and more educational. I put a lot of case studies in the book and also had my lawyers help me find relevant cases to help substantiate some of the points in the book. Then there are other things that are extremely personal to me, that I've never shared before."

The personal stuff includes her losing a baby and some details about her sexual encounters after she was raped.