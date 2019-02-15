TshisaLIVE

Kenny G & a maze of roses: Fans 'worry' about Kanye’s V-Day gift to Kim

What did Kenny do after the show? And where did all the furniture go?

15 February 2019 - 10:37 By Kyle Zeeman
Kenny G serenaded Kim K on Valentine's Day
Kenny G serenaded Kim K on Valentine's Day
Image: Twitter/ Kim Kardashian

The internet is demanding answers after rapper Kanye West gifted his wife, Kim Kardashian, dozens of individual roses and a performance by Kenny G on Valentine’s Day.

While many of us were attending #MensConfrence or trying to scrape together some cash to have a romantic dinner before load-shedding hit, Kanye was surprising his missus with Kenny G in her living room, at the centre of a maze of roses. 

Talk about #LoveGoals

While it no doubt sparked a flurry of “this could be us, but you playing” texts to bae, there were far more people worried about the gift.

Anyone with OCD or mild anxiety could tell you that the scene looked like one out of a Saw film.

They were also worried about how long poor Kenny would have to stand there playing, and if any roses were harmed in the making of this romantic gesture. 

