Kenny G & a maze of roses: Fans 'worry' about Kanye’s V-Day gift to Kim
What did Kenny do after the show? And where did all the furniture go?
The internet is demanding answers after rapper Kanye West gifted his wife, Kim Kardashian, dozens of individual roses and a performance by Kenny G on Valentine’s Day.
While many of us were attending #MensConfrence or trying to scrape together some cash to have a romantic dinner before load-shedding hit, Kanye was surprising his missus with Kenny G in her living room, at the centre of a maze of roses.
Talk about #LoveGoals
NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019
While it no doubt sparked a flurry of “this could be us, but you playing” texts to bae, there were far more people worried about the gift.
Anyone with OCD or mild anxiety could tell you that the scene looked like one out of a Saw film.
They were also worried about how long poor Kenny would have to stand there playing, and if any roses were harmed in the making of this romantic gesture.
The notes Kenny G is playing spell out "I'M TRAPPED! PLEASE GO GET HELP I CAN'T MOVE!" https://t.co/51TZdjwcSf— Liz Gordon (@LizLGordon) February 15, 2019
There’d be space for about 10 roses in my living room. And poor old Kenny G would have to stand on the sofa. 😂— Anna Hopeful (@AnnaHopeful) February 15, 2019
Also I’d be livid if someone had emptied the room - where’s all the furniture gone? https://t.co/Q0aIA3H5IX
I would be ragin if I got home from work and the furniture had all been moved and Kenny G was stood in the livin room makin a racket.— Caoilfhionn Dunne (@MissKeelyD) February 14, 2019
Ragin.
Nancy Ragin.
They kept this room empty with no furniture just in case Kenny G showed up and HE DID 😭😍☺️🙌 https://t.co/BIG3sLEqus— Adam Robertson (@coolnormalguy) February 15, 2019
I have questions. Where is the furniture? How did Kenny get to the middle? What do you do when he stops playing and then Kenny G is just in your living room? https://t.co/TncS4AEaEY— Bridget Hickey (@bridget_hickey) February 15, 2019
The jerk in me would be like "where is all my shit and how long do I have to listen to this"— rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) February 14, 2019
#ValentinesDay dream or Kenny G's escape room nightmare? https://t.co/jLIWiuPt2Y— Ally Hirschlag (@AllyHirschlag) February 14, 2019
Imagine walking into your room and all the furniture is gone and fucking Kenny g is serenading hundreds of roses https://t.co/5Fwo7KZywJ— sayruh tomato (@slayruht) February 15, 2019
Imagine accidently knocking over one of the vases and then that knocked all the rest of the vases down like dominos and they also accidently knocked kenny g down too would be pretty funny😂 https://t.co/HnAVbkZDvB— Jo 🎶🎬 (@JCxAlways) February 14, 2019