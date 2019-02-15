TshisaLIVE

OPINION | Celebs give back: Crisis of conscience, #HeroGoals or PR stunt?

AKA claims that it is time for sincere celebs to take a stand, and he is right

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
15 February 2019 - 10:36
AKA handed out food and money at Wits earlier this week.
AKA handed out food and money at Wits earlier this week.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ Sunday Times

The days of celebs smiling for the camera while young kids stand in line waiting for food or school shoes are over. Or at least they should have been left in 2018.

SA celebs have been giving back for a long time, perhaps even longer than I have been alive (not that any celeb came to my crèche and gave me ice lollies).  Besides it being the most gratifying experience in the world, giving back is quite a trendy topic and was even a basis on which to base a ticket giveaway to see Beyoncé a la Global Citizen.

The topic was thrown back into the spotlight this week with rapper AKA’s decision to meet with protesting students at Wits University in Johannesburg and pledge R100,000. He also filled their hungry bellies with 200 Big Mac meals from McDonald’s.

It was a kind act but, like a parent lending you their car for the night, it came with a lecture: Celebs need to use their influence for good.

In other words: celebs, come down from your ivory tower and be human.

Speaking to me just days before, the rapper said that he was in a better space and wanted to give back.

“I am doing this roast (with Comedy Central) and I want to take the check and give it to students to help pay for their tuition or boarding. Students are part of my fan base and I want to give what I get from this roast to them.”

No one can doubt that it’s a great gesture, perhaps truly born from an awakening of conscience, but watching the rapper mobbed by hundreds of student and surrounded by cameras it was hard to shake the feeling that maybe it was all for the attention.

Why didn’t he donate in secret? Why not arrange a private meeting with the SRC and give them a cheque? 

Maybe it’s about celebs being a security risk or something, but even “The People’s Blesser” Malcolm X shows up to places unannounced and in relative silence.

While many celebrities do give in secret, it is because the cameras are often flashing and there is a flurry of press releases about stars “giving back”, that some of us have had to stop and question what is the real going on.

Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ Sunday Times

Is it really charity when you are calling journalists to beg them to cover a “handover ceremony” or flood their inboxes with press releases of them giving back?

No matter how kind the gesture, the truth is when it is in the spotlight there is always the risk of being labelled a “show off” or “attention seeker”.

I once asked Malcolm why he thought it was that celebs give back in public when it probably would have been better to do it in private.

He responded by claiming that what many thought was “showing off” was actually inspiring others to do more and to give.

“The funny thing is, people will give more if they see others giving.”

Whether AKA’s gesture came from a life-changing moment, a message to other celebs to give back too or a PR stunt, the fact is that he gave to those in need and more celebs need to be on board.

So dear celeb, stop clapping back and start giving back - just spare us the pictures and press releases.

WATCH | R100k & McD's - AKA came all the way through for Wits students

AKA made good on his promise to gift Wits students with food on Monday, in addition to the R100,000 he donated to SRC Humanitarian fund of Wits ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Demi-Leigh gets teary over Tim Tebow's passion to make a difference

Demi-Leigh is super proud of her man.
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

SNAPS | Sbahle donates 200 pairs of shoes & 1,200 sanitary pads

Sis is on the road to recovery and in the community giving back.
TshisaLIVE
29 days ago

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo: There's no one that will judge you more than a churchgoer TshisaLIVE
  2. Chad da Don doing 'well' after alleged break-up from Kelly Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA on his relationship with Pearl and people dissing Zinhle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X