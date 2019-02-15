OPINION | Celebs give back: Crisis of conscience, #HeroGoals or PR stunt?

The days of celebs smiling for the camera while young kids stand in line waiting for food or school shoes are over. Or at least they should have been left in 2018.

SA celebs have been giving back for a long time, perhaps even longer than I have been alive (not that any celeb came to my crèche and gave me ice lollies). Besides it being the most gratifying experience in the world, giving back is quite a trendy topic and was even a basis on which to base a ticket giveaway to see Beyoncé a la Global Citizen.

The topic was thrown back into the spotlight this week with rapper AKA’s decision to meet with protesting students at Wits University in Johannesburg and pledge R100,000. He also filled their hungry bellies with 200 Big Mac meals from McDonald’s.

It was a kind act but, like a parent lending you their car for the night, it came with a lecture: Celebs need to use their influence for good.