T.I & Floyd Mayweather are beefing over Gucci 'blackface' boycott

Angry fans, backed by some celebs have vowed to boycott the brand, but were further outraged this week when boxer Floyd Mayweather went on a shopping spree at one of the brand's stores.

When asked why he hadn't joined the boycott, Floyd suggested that he wasn't a sheep who followed the crowd.

"See, the thing is this. I live for myself. I do what I want to do. I'm not a follower. You know when everybody else they say, 'Everybody gonna boycott?' I say, 'guess what? This boy gonna get on a yacht and live life," he told TMZ.

His comments angered rapper T.I who put it all in an explosive diss track aimed at the star.

Boy even put Mr Floyd on the cover dressed in the offending Gucci sweater.