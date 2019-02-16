Julius Malema's wish? A baby girl, please
Julius Malema showed off his softer side on Valentine's Day after posting pictures of how he and his wife Mantwa spent the day of love.
Next to a picture of his wife, Julius said they had been doing "this love long together for some time" but said that there was just one problem: "this combination is only producing boys so far."
The couple have two boys together.
Julius went on to add that maybe that next baby would be a girl.
In another post Julius quoted a line from Che Guevara.
"The true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love. It is impossible to think of a genuine revolutionary lacking this quality."