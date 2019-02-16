TshisaLIVE

Julius Malema's wish? A baby girl, please

16 February 2019 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Julius Malema with his wife Mantwa. The EFF leader said he was hoping to add a baby girl to his family.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

Julius Malema showed off his softer side on Valentine's Day after posting pictures of how he and his wife Mantwa spent the day of love.

Next to a picture of his wife, Julius said they had been doing "this love long together for some time" but said that there was just one problem: "this combination is only producing boys so far."

The couple have two boys together.

Julius went on to add that maybe that next baby would be a girl.

In another post Julius quoted a line from Che Guevara.

"The true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love. It is impossible to think of a genuine revolutionary lacking this quality."

