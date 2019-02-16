LOL! | The net has over 9 hilarious nicknames for Bonang
The internet can't stop, won't stop with the names!
If there's one thing that South Africans are immensely gifted with, its creativity and you don't even have to take our word for it, just ask Bonang Matheba who, thanks to her millions of fans, has over 10 hilarious nicknames.
The media personality took to Twitter to let her fans know that she's noted their different names for her. Some make sense while some are just hilarious. Queen B joked that her fans just call her whatever comes to mind.
Kyk. LeBonza. Doro. Two Slice. MaBonza. Mdoororo. Miss Party. Sis B. MaBonnie..... basically anything that comes to your mind neh? 😭🤣— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 9, 2019
Fans went on to add over ten more nicknames Queen B goes by in these social media streets.
Her latest nickname, thanks to Afrikaans Twitter that was trending last week, is Kyk Matheba. A whole entire Kyk (Literal translation of her name Bonang in Afrikaans).
Bonang said she's realised that she has a new name each week.
I have a new name every week. 💔😭 https://t.co/dPbIgtfm8s— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 9, 2019
Names like Mdororo, Mabonzara, Mponeng, Nomvula, Jonga Matheba also popped up in her mentions among many others because the internet can't stop and just won't stop!
However, B was quick to shut down one suggestion.
And even quicker to shut down a tweep who made mention of the fact that Bonang said "waters" on TV.
She's the Queen B after all, she can say whatever she wants!
I can say whatever I want baby. Welcome. https://t.co/DUMcUfpcx4— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 10, 2019