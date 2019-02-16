TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's why Chad le Clos & his bae are #lovegoals

16 February 2019 - 16:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Chad le Clos with his girlfriend Jeannie Mulder.
Chad le Clos with his girlfriend Jeannie Mulder.
Image: Instagram/Jeannie Mulder

Even though Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos and his model girlfriend Jeanni Mulder have manic schedules that sometimes involve living in different countries, they're totally smitten so nothing can stand in the way. 

Chad who is usually protective of his personal life announced on Instagram a few months ago that he's off the market. 

And during an interview with YOU magazine ahead of Valentine's Day on Thursday they gave fans a glimpse into their whirlwind romance. 

"I hadn’t wanted a girlfriend before the 2020 Olympic Games. But how could I let her go?” Chad told the mag.

Jeanni, who was born in Jeffreys Bay is also making a name for herself abroad.

"This is the first time I’m posing with a woman who’s part of my life. I’m more nervous than she is in front of the lens," Chad added.  

The swimmer revealed that they met in London around the middle of last year and that he "knew instantly". 

The lovebirds revealed that their manic schedules often mean that they're in different countries for months at a time, but that has just added to their adventure. 

Since they've started dating, they've been to about 11 countries - sounds like an absolute blast! 

WATCH | Thando Thabethe glows like a woman in love in this new movie trailer

The rom-com looks like it will deliver everything it promised; love, laughter and even tears
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Chad da Don doing 'well' after alleged break-up from Kelly Khumalo

"Look at me! My mom gave birth to a f*cking star, how can I not be good".
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

It was painful to see what he was reduced to: Heartbreak over comedian Ankel's death

Known for his comedy, Mcing and for cameos on Uzalo, Ankel died on Wednesday after battling with a long-time illness.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Love is in the air for Buhle Maseko and he's not afraid to show it!

Buhle says he knew that posting his love on social media, will mean people might feel entitled to know details they don't deserve
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Actress Tsholo Matshaba on life without her husband: It still hurts TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  3. It was painful to see what he was reduced to: Heartbreak over comedian Ankel's ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Stogie T hits back at 'Boity is better than you' criticism TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X