WATCH | Here's why Chad le Clos & his bae are #lovegoals

Even though Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos and his model girlfriend Jeanni Mulder have manic schedules that sometimes involve living in different countries, they're totally smitten so nothing can stand in the way.

Chad who is usually protective of his personal life announced on Instagram a few months ago that he's off the market.

And during an interview with YOU magazine ahead of Valentine's Day on Thursday they gave fans a glimpse into their whirlwind romance.

"I hadn’t wanted a girlfriend before the 2020 Olympic Games. But how could I let her go?” Chad told the mag.

Jeanni, who was born in Jeffreys Bay is also making a name for herself abroad.

"This is the first time I’m posing with a woman who’s part of my life. I’m more nervous than she is in front of the lens," Chad added.

The swimmer revealed that they met in London around the middle of last year and that he "knew instantly".

The lovebirds revealed that their manic schedules often mean that they're in different countries for months at a time, but that has just added to their adventure.

Since they've started dating, they've been to about 11 countries - sounds like an absolute blast!