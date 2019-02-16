WATCH | SK Khoza dancing in nothing but his speedo is a mood

While The Queen's Shaka may give off hardcore gangster vibes and even the impression that he couldn't dance to save his life, the actor that brings him to life SK Khoza is a totally different mood!

SK's got moves for days and they look even better because he's wearing nothing but confidence and a speedo as he gets his groove on.

Cosmopolitan magazine announced its sexiest man in South Africa for 2019, just ahead of Valentine's Day. SK was up against people such as actor Zweli Dube and Musa Mthombeni. Although SK lost the title to Dr. Fezile Mkhize, his mood was clearly still on a 100.

In the brief video he shared from the Cosmopolitan Sexiest Men 2019 party, the actor was just dripping all kinds of hotness vibes.

Just look at all that hotness!