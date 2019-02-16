Will Smith as Genie in Alladin will have you in stitches

Will Smith was the butt of all the internet jokes this week when a teaser trailer for the upcoming Aladdin live action remake gave fans a glimpse of the star as genie.

Everyone was pretty keen when it was revealed last year that Will would play the role of genie in the movie, adapted from the q992 animated film.

But fans took one look at him in the teaser and shut the door on the idea.

The teaser opens with a a view of the desert at night before showing some of the key characters in the film. It ends with Aladdin rubbing a lamp as his magic carpet watches on.

And then voila! Genie appears and cracks a really rubbish joke.

There's somethings you just can't unsee...