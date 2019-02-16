Will Smith as Genie in Alladin will have you in stitches
Will Smith was the butt of all the internet jokes this week when a teaser trailer for the upcoming Aladdin live action remake gave fans a glimpse of the star as genie.
Everyone was pretty keen when it was revealed last year that Will would play the role of genie in the movie, adapted from the q992 animated film.
But fans took one look at him in the teaser and shut the door on the idea.
The teaser opens with a a view of the desert at night before showing some of the key characters in the film. It ends with Aladdin rubbing a lamp as his magic carpet watches on.
And then voila! Genie appears and cracks a really rubbish joke.
There's somethings you just can't unsee...
The CGI is more messy than a pop star's divorce and fans were cringing for all five seconds that poor Will is on screen.
Here are some of our favourite reactions.
Will Smith Genie Scares Me #willsmith #aladdin pic.twitter.com/QGspYPkRJd— Caelan Cavanagh (@thedonkeywizard) February 11, 2019
why does will smith's genie look like he just returned from Dubai? pic.twitter.com/HqWiWvu9SY— Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) February 11, 2019
Was so into the aladin trailer until will Smith appears 😩 pic.twitter.com/dIGRpKSG7w— Joey Everton (@bwench88) February 11, 2019
Will Smith's reaction after seeing everyone's response to the trailer @YogscastSjin pic.twitter.com/mmvCsnwK4s— Turps (@The_T) February 11, 2019
After #Aladdin, #WillSmith's Captain Planet. pic.twitter.com/80eEmuNqqA— Peter (@p_monies_malone) February 11, 2019
First look at Will Smith as Genie in the new #Aladdin movie pic.twitter.com/bpMHS1JXkw— Col (@more_colin) February 11, 2019
Will Smith as Aladdin’s Genie looks like a Smurf at Elrow pic.twitter.com/7FZqp45Gkx— mitch (@limitedmitch) February 11, 2019
*show Will Smith as the genie*— Lt. Eddy (@LieutenantEddy) February 11, 2019
"YOOO WHY ISN'T HE BLUE???"
*make Will Smith blue*
"LMFAO WHY THEY MAKE HIM BLUE????" pic.twitter.com/26RkW7suMd
Yo, Will Smith is looking great in the new #Aladdin trailer. pic.twitter.com/jSQOajUr5H— CalicoPlus (@CalicoPlus) February 11, 2019