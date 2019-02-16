Zodwa Wabantu's naked booty caught this man off-guard

If you're a regular on these social media streets then Zodwa Wabantu's nudes or snaps of her a** wouldn't faze you anymore, but the same definitely can't be said for man whose reaction was caught on camera. the shook photobomber

The man, who Zodwa said was a businessman she met for the first time for a job prospect was "supposedly on his phone but everyone could see where his focus was!".

Zodwa was wearing her signature high heels and a black see-through tutu that left nothing to the imagination and a red bra. She was captured learning against a black VW, while the man looked at her like a meal he wanted to devour.

Lol...this dude was on some: