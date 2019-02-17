Emtee: Only in SA does your car get judged by someone without one
It seems like Mzansi just doesn't care about respecting other children's wheels and even Emtee has strong opinions about the questionable practice.
Nearly every week social media is flooded with comments about a girl on Date My Family asking a potential date what he drives.
This past weekend DJ Black Coffee spoke out against a girl who claimed she would never date someone who drove a Fiat Uno, telling people to respect the car.
While people were still digesting Black Coffee's comments, rapper Emtee took to Twitter to throw shade at all the fussy slay queens and divas.
He said in SA people without cars were the ones judging people for what they drive.
Only in SA you get judged for the kind of car you drive ... by someone who has no car AT ALL— DIY2 (@EmteeSA) February 11, 2019
Emtee's comments drew reaction from fans around the world, with some saying it was also a problem in the UK and US.
While others said the best revenge was to drive past them in your gusheshe when it's raining.
The great going about that is when it's raining.... And you drive past pic.twitter.com/UX6i9lY1Qy— sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) February 11, 2019
Bro I saw U yesterday Near Mall of Africa. I Saw No problem with what u drive. Who cares Ur music Matters More Chief.— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) February 11, 2019
They don't even have licenses and are not even dreaming of getting one pic.twitter.com/U2QYLM9kk4— King Maboko (@gnyikzo) February 12, 2019