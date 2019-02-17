TshisaLIVE

Emtee: Only in SA does your car get judged by someone without one

17 February 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper Emtee has joined the debate on girls asking for cars.
It seems like Mzansi just doesn't care about respecting other children's wheels and even Emtee has strong opinions about the questionable practice. 

Nearly every week social media is flooded with comments about a girl on Date My Family asking a potential date what he drives.

This past weekend DJ Black Coffee spoke out against a girl who claimed she would never date someone who drove a Fiat Uno, telling people to respect the car.

While people were still digesting Black Coffee's comments, rapper Emtee took to Twitter to throw shade at all the fussy slay queens and divas.

He said in SA people without cars were the ones judging people for what they drive.

Emtee's comments drew reaction from fans around the world, with some saying it was also a problem in the UK and US.

While others said the best revenge was to drive past them in your gusheshe when it's raining.

