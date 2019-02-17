TshisaLIVE

Ncaww! Phat Joe praises his pregnant fiancée

17 February 2019 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Phat Joe and Palesa Morgan are expecting a baby.
Image: Instagram/Palesa Morgan

Celebrity couple Phat Joe and Palesa Morgan are expecting their first child together, and he's crushing hard on his baby mama. 

In an Instagram post on Valentine's Day Phat Joe shared the first two snaps of his preggy woman and gushed over how hot she looked.  

"Happy Valentine’s Day to me! I love you baby... you are an amazing, intelligent & gorgeous woman. I’m gonna have to put a ban on those sexy outfits for the next few weeks...it’s for the public good... you’ve been causing way too many accidents."

Phat Joe didn't reveal if they're expecting a girl or boy but said Palesa is due on May 13. 

The couple got engaged in 2016, when Phat Joe did one of the most romantic gestures we've seen and immortalised the moment on video.

They are also #CoupleGoals and here are three reasons why:

- Phat Joe is an answer to a prayer for Palesa and she's not afraid to say so (and vice versa)

- Even though they are fairly private people, they always celebrate each other

- They make such a cute couple and lovely looking little fam

Also... how gorgeous is Palesa! Wow!

