WATCH | Here's why even adults are losing their minds over the Frozen 2 trailer

Remember when the Disney animated movie Frozen came out and practically every adult kinda hated Elsa and her sister? Well, it looks like the sequel may have already turned the naysayers into believers!

When the official trailer was released on Wednesday night with no prior warning, it wasn't the 2000s or the kids who were losing their minds over the the animated film, it was the adults.

The film made it onto the Twitter trends list and has been one of the most talked about trailers in 2019.

Fans are loving the sisters' fierce upgraded, as well as, the intensity and drama the trailer gave off. Some people have even predicted that Elsa may have a girlfriend and that their romance would feature prominently in the much-anticipated sequel.

Here are some of the reactions.