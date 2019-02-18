Boity slams DJ Cleo’s Brickz 'defence'

Boity Thulo has slammed DJ Cleo after the muso claimed that convicted rapist Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu had “fallen along the way”.

Cleo recently reunited with Brickz at a sporting event held in prison by a non-profit organisation, Humanitarian Empowerment.

Reflecting on the experience, the DJ said that we all had to run our own race and the kwaito star had fallen during his. He added that the race was not yet over for Brickz.