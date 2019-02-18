TshisaLIVE

Bonang's tweet about an orgasm got folks stanning

18 February 2019 - 06:47 By Jessica Levitt
Bonang sparked a *hot conversation after her simple tweet.
Image: Instagram/Bonang

Three days after Valentine's Day, Bonang has got folks on Twitter all hot and bothered after she responded to a questions about sex and screaming.

"Girls who scream for the whole estate to hear them while having sex. What exactly are you trying to achieve," asked a Twitter user by the name of @Mmaps_Thepro.

B, who usually holds back on the spice, tweeted a simple reply.

Never mind #openuptheindustry, Bonang #openedupsextalk with her simple reply.

At the time of publishing this article over 7,000 people liked the tweet and over 2,000 retweeted it.

People immediately responded to their queen with hilarious memes.

