Mmatema Moremi rocks a red wedding dress to second ceremony

18 February 2019 - 07:51 By Karishma Thakurdin
Mmatema Moremi and Mr G held their white wedding over the weekend.
Image: Instagram/Mmatema Moremi

Just two weeks after her traditional wedding ceremony, Idols SA runner up Mmatema Moremi had her fairytale wedding over the weekend. 

Mmatema also opted to do things her way by wearing a red dress instead of a traditional white one. 

She told fans on Instagram that she couldn't wait to spend forever with her husband. 

"I’ve always thought I knew what being loved was until I met Mr G, always thought I knew what being absolutely happy and complete was until I said I do, a lot of the things I believed I had figured out until Lu kissed his bride ko Moletlane yesterday." 

The songstress described Mr G as her best friend. 

"I am looking forward to living with you forever and exploring even greater and the most beautiful moments with you my husband.  Married to my best friend. Married to the man of my dreams. Married my hope that unleashes my progress." 

