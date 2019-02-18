TshisaLIVE

Mshoza on her album burning up in flames: I had to soldier on

Mshoza has had to make music from square one after it was destroyed.
Mshoza has had to make music from square one after it was destroyed.
When Mshoza's former marriage ended in flames (like literally) she didn't only lose her expensive handbags and clothes but also all of her music and now has to start from scratch.  

The Kortes hitmaker told TshisaLIVE that one of her biggest heartaches has been dealing with the loss of an almost complete album, which was destroyed when her estranged husband, Thuthukani Mvula allegedly burnt her belongings.

"Losing my music was the hardest thing to deal with but because I'm a creative... I didn't beat myself up that much, I had to soldier on and find ways to make more good music for my people. I am creating even better music this time. I'm glued to my pen, songwriting as we speak.  But I am currently back in the studio," she said.

Mshoza and Thuthukani went through a rollercoaster of emotions after she fled the home they shared amidst assault and cheating allegations. The singer went into hiding while Thuthukani posted snaps of him burning her belongings soon after she left.

However, months after the tumultuous incident Mshoza revealed she had forgiven him and had moved on with her life.

The Ayina Chorus star said she knew she would be okay again when she began pouring herself into music. 

"One unreleased song I love and that's close to my heart in my upcoming album is the one dedicated to my late mom (mama as'thatheni umthwalo wethu). It is more personal, it pains my heart yet comforts me knowing that she is no more. I had to be strong and took my pain behind that mic. I hope someone out there will relate to the song."

Mshoza also talked about how the success of Ayina Chorus has made her happy and that there's more music on the way.

"Over the past ten years my pillar of strength has been Abantu bami  (my fans) and it's always a highlight seeing them appreciate the music I bring out for them. I shall continue giving them nothing but good music."

"Ayina Chorus was one of the great songs I have created... so there's more where it came from. Looking in the world today I can write songs for generations to come and let my people dance.  Whilst keeping the spirit of kwaito alive,'" Mshoza said.

