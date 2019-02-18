Mshoza on her album burning up in flames: I had to soldier on

When Mshoza's former marriage ended in flames (like literally) she didn't only lose her expensive handbags and clothes but also all of her music and now has to start from scratch.

The Kortes hitmaker told TshisaLIVE that one of her biggest heartaches has been dealing with the loss of an almost complete album, which was destroyed when her estranged husband, Thuthukani Mvula allegedly burnt her belongings.

"Losing my music was the hardest thing to deal with but because I'm a creative... I didn't beat myself up that much, I had to soldier on and find ways to make more good music for my people. I am creating even better music this time. I'm glued to my pen, songwriting as we speak. But I am currently back in the studio," she said.

Mshoza and Thuthukani went through a rollercoaster of emotions after she fled the home they shared amidst assault and cheating allegations. The singer went into hiding while Thuthukani posted snaps of him burning her belongings soon after she left.