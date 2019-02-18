Somizi not impressed by DMF contestant's Xhosa diss
A contestant on hit reality show Date My Family faced the wrath of social media on Sunday when he cracked a joke about Xhosa girls that even had Somizi shooketh.
Social media is filled with stereotypes about Xhosa girls and bachelor Siyanda took a shot at them when he heard that one of the other contestants was Xhosa.
The comedian said he was sorry to hear that she was Xhosa, leaving many in shock.
Many social media users felt his comment on Xhosa girls was "unnecessary and stupid".
They added that even if the dude was joking, no one was laughing.
What about Xhosas?? Siyanda speak your mind...#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Ftq96HJTUv— Odd Phat_Ass Girl (@TumieMat) February 17, 2019
Somizi made his feelings known using a meme.
Me trying to warn this guy about what about to happen to him if he ever disses the Xhosa tribe. Oh bethuna. Ndincedeni. #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/oDEgW0AxJG— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) February 17, 2019
Viewers of the show were also surprised when Siyanda explained that he did not choose one of the contestants because she was still building at her home and didn't want to get roped in to help.
Siyanda's explanation even had musician Khaya Mthethwa giggling with laughter.
I died 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/wHP3mtEYtF— Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) February 17, 2019
Siyanda doesn't want to buy cement 😂😂 #DateMyFamily— theeGurldat💖House (@philatem) February 17, 2019
Wow so she didn’t get chosen cause kubo they are still fixing the house? Wow #DateMyFamily— Thembisile Duma (@Teeduma) February 17, 2019
Others thought he was leadership and were all for his dry humour.
#DateMyFamily leadership 😍😛 pic.twitter.com/qjLukftqSn— Sensei Hepatic Ls (@Sensei_Hepatic) February 18, 2019
This guys sense of humor though, "I like the sound of rain and sitting in the car when it's being washed"#datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/hpwsUQ9qcF— Gareth (@gii_d33) February 17, 2019
Guys, Siyanda is a comedian!! Just in case you didn’t know! 🤣😂😂🤣🤣 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/YWOB2r4sdF— Vukile (@Vuksido) February 17, 2019
#datemyfamily— Lebohang (@LebohangEph5) February 17, 2019
So no one knew from all families that this Siyanda is a stand up comedian.
, pic.twitter.com/GNLXA2YPia
#DateMyFamily Siyanda is simple he likes the sound of rain and cleanliness pic.twitter.com/VAgOqHuh5w— Niggative (@Tau_ya_tona) February 17, 2019