Somizi not impressed by DMF contestant's Xhosa diss

A contestant on hit reality show Date My Family faced the wrath of social media on Sunday when he cracked a joke about Xhosa girls that even had Somizi shooketh.

Social media is filled with stereotypes about Xhosa girls and bachelor Siyanda took a shot at them when he heard that one of the other contestants was Xhosa.

The comedian said he was sorry to hear that she was Xhosa, leaving many in shock.

Many social media users felt his comment on Xhosa girls was "unnecessary and stupid".

They added that even if the dude was joking, no one was laughing.