TshisaLIVE

Somizi not impressed by DMF contestant's Xhosa diss

18 February 2019 - 11:17 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi made his feelings known using a meme.
Somizi made his feelings known using a meme.
Image: Via Somizi Instagram

A contestant on hit reality show Date My Family faced the wrath of social media on Sunday when he cracked a joke about Xhosa girls that even had Somizi shooketh.

Social media is filled with stereotypes about Xhosa girls and bachelor Siyanda took a shot at them when he heard that one of the other contestants was Xhosa.

The comedian said he was sorry to hear that she was Xhosa, leaving many in shock.

Many social media users felt his comment on Xhosa girls was "unnecessary and stupid".

They added that even if the dude was joking, no one was laughing.

Somizi made his feelings known using a meme.

Viewers of the show were also surprised when Siyanda explained that he did not choose one of the contestants because she was still building at her home and didn't want to get roped in to help.

Siyanda's explanation even had musician Khaya Mthethwa giggling with laughter.

Others thought he was leadership and were all for his dry humour.

Spare the Uno! Black Coffee's not impressed by #DateMyFamily diss

Sis took the whole "does he have a car?" thing to level 100, claiming she doesn't mess with dudes who drive an Uno.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

IN MEMES | Date My family bachelors trend for all the wrong reasons

None of the bachelors on DMF actually had a chance with Jessica.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Bonang disgusted by #DMF contestant Queen

Queen had the whole of Mzansi fuming.
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

IN MEMES | #DMF bachelor wants a 'moderately pretty woman'

His reasons were surprisingly logical, even though they were hilarious.
TshisaLIVE
28 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu's naked booty caught this man off-guard TshisaLIVE
  2. Julius Malema's wish? A baby girl, please TshisaLIVE
  3. Actress Tsholo Matshaba on life without her husband: It still hurts TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA on his relationship with Pearl and people dissing Zinhle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X