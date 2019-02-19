TshisaLIVE

Abs galore! Feast your eyes on SA's first bachelor

19 February 2019 - 10:05 By TshisaLIVE
Hungry? Here's Lee Thompson.
Image: Instagram/Lee Thompson

The Bachelor SA aired its debut episode on Valentine's Day and the verdict is clear: Lee Thompson is hunky. And SA is hungry.

Lee describes himself as a businessman who loves sport and modelling.

Over 20 women are vying for his attention to get that rose and his love.

The show received mixed reaction after it aired, with some cringing at the girl's attempts to get Lee's attention, while other's got out the popcorn and watched them play the game. 'Cause the claws are out and these ladies are fighting for their pound of Lee.

Either way, there's no denying SA's first bachelor is hunky. Feat your eyes on some snaps.

