'Cancel the bishop'- Fans think only Ma Angie can help #ReaTsotella
After offering advice on the show for several months, fans think that it's time for Rea Tsotella host Bishop Makamu to pack it up and head back to the ministry.
The founder of Endless Hope may have over 20 years of experience in ministering and giving advice but some thought he got it all wrong when he tried to intervene in a dispute between a group of sisters and their stepfather, whom they accused of sexually assaulting them.
To make matters worse their mother refused to believe them.
While some applauded the bishop for being sensitive to the situation, others said he was taking the man's side and did not believe he could be guilty.
They also felt he spoke too easily of grace in such a horrible situation and wanted to cancel him.
Fans believed the only way to save the situation was for there to be a substitution and called for Please Step In host Ma Angie to take over.
I lost respect for this Bishop. This case needed someone like #MamAngie to solution #ReaTsotella— Nandi Lasukiya (@TemPRtalk) February 18, 2019
Did Bishop just say "you're not an abuser, you don't look like one" TF 👀 #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/YEknQEJCSI— Boitumelo Ntamu (@Bon_Beau) February 18, 2019
Did Bishop just say Floyd doesn't look like a molester?#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/fKUqNEOVmF— Bongile August (@OfficialBongile) February 18, 2019
This pastor is full of sh*t. Tell this rapist that he believes him and does not look like a rapist #ReaTsotella— Nandi Lasukiya (@TemPRtalk) February 18, 2019
This pastor wa #Reatsotella must fall he talks about grace ka rape— Dee (@boitsheposkhosa) February 19, 2019
Take Bishop Makamu off our screens #ReaTsotella. There is Grace for Rape? Re utwlile ke ntate ona hle.— Likopo (@LikopoLerato) February 18, 2019
Grace? Grace? A Bishop said they should get Grace as in reach an agreement and put the whole thing behind them. 😭😭😭😭 #ReaTsotella— Ketso🌼 (@Ketso28) February 18, 2019
Bishop makes me so angry he doesnt fix shit! this man is disgusting! Sies mahn— SaucySaint🍒🍑🍋 (@divinebasetsana) February 18, 2019
There will be no peace until these girls get justice #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/hKIqlarJJU
Bishop im sorry to say this your show is a grate idea however you not making the issue better you offending the girls saying they're disrespectful for exposing such a man we need a more symphathising presenter who is less insensitive like you.#ReaTsotella— Mamphoza (@Mamphoz42922941) February 18, 2019
That Bishop host is absolute trash too. Why was he fucken worried about respect when poor souls were trying so hard to express themselves out of pain and anger they endured over decades??? Really??? Sies 🚮🚮🚮 @ReaTsotella #ReaTsotella— Bongani P🇿🇦 (@bonganiGold) February 18, 2019
We need a new #ReaTsotella presenter. Bishop is not it. Kanti why doesnt moja love listen to us?— Just be grateful that I (@uMxolisi_) February 19, 2019
Pastor come on, this cannot be fixed now, it's too deep. Don't force reconciliation when the mother doesn't even acknowledge her mistakes. #ReaTsotella— BeInspired (@Tsigwili) February 18, 2019