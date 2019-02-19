TshisaLIVE

'Cancel the bishop'- Fans think only Ma Angie can help #ReaTsotella

19 February 2019 - 10:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Bishop Makamu is the host of Rea Tsotella.
Image: Supplied/ Moja Love

After offering advice on the show for several months, fans think that it's time for Rea Tsotella host Bishop Makamu to pack it up and head back to the ministry.

The founder of Endless Hope may have over 20 years of experience in ministering and giving advice but some thought he got it all wrong when he tried to intervene in a dispute between a group of sisters and their stepfather, whom they accused of sexually assaulting them.

To make matters worse their mother refused to believe them.

While some applauded the bishop for being sensitive to the situation, others said he was taking the man's side and did not believe he could be guilty.

They also felt he spoke too easily of grace in such a horrible situation and wanted to cancel him.

Fans believed the only way to save the situation was for there to be a substitution and called for Please Step In host Ma Angie to take over.  

