'Cancel the bishop'- Fans think only Ma Angie can help #ReaTsotella

After offering advice on the show for several months, fans think that it's time for Rea Tsotella host Bishop Makamu to pack it up and head back to the ministry.

The founder of Endless Hope may have over 20 years of experience in ministering and giving advice but some thought he got it all wrong when he tried to intervene in a dispute between a group of sisters and their stepfather, whom they accused of sexually assaulting them.

To make matters worse their mother refused to believe them.