TshisaLIVE

DJ Fresh squashes Metro FM breakfast show exit rumours...for now

Mo Flava stood in for the radio star on Monday

19 February 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Fresh and his entire team were absent from their show on Monday.
DJ Fresh and his entire team were absent from their show on Monday.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Fresh

Metro FM morning drivetime host DJ Fresh has moved to calm fears that he and his team have been replaced at the station, telling fans he will be back in the morning slot on Tuesday.

Fans of the radio star were shocked on Monday when they tuned in to find the popular show anchored by afternoon host Mo Flava. 

Although stand-in hosts are not a rare occurrence on radio, the fact that Fresh's entire team was missing and the usual stand-in host Mo G was not on air sparked suspicions.

Soon social media was filled with rumours that it was all part of a trial run that will see Fresh move to the afternoon slot with his team, while Mo takes over mornings permanently. 

They speculated that the switch will become official in April when the station usually announces its schedule changes for the year.

While DJ Fresh remained silent on speculation that he could eventually move to the afternoon slot, he told fans that he is not going anywhere for now.

And then threw it all out the window with a teasing post.

DJ Fresh slams exposure promises: I need less exposure

Big dawg says that he is not interested in being paid with exposure.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

DJ Fresh on how the system makes black kids question their worthiness

"The way the system is structured, as a black kid you always wonder, 'I'm I worthy of this opportunity, I'm I good enough?'" said DJ Fresh.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Lerato Kganyago calls being blamed for Bonang's radio exit her 'darkest' moment

Despite that having been a hard time for Lerato, she said there's no love lost between her and B
TshisaLIVE
26 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu's naked booty caught this man off-guard TshisaLIVE
  2. Emtee: Only in SA does your car get judged by someone without one TshisaLIVE
  3. Actress Tsholo Matshaba on life without her husband: It still hurts TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  5. Julius Malema's wish? A baby girl, please TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mom pleads for leniency
X