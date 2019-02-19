DJ Fresh squashes Metro FM breakfast show exit rumours...for now

Metro FM morning drivetime host DJ Fresh has moved to calm fears that he and his team have been replaced at the station, telling fans he will be back in the morning slot on Tuesday.

Fans of the radio star were shocked on Monday when they tuned in to find the popular show anchored by afternoon host Mo Flava.

Although stand-in hosts are not a rare occurrence on radio, the fact that Fresh's entire team was missing and the usual stand-in host Mo G was not on air sparked suspicions.

Soon social media was filled with rumours that it was all part of a trial run that will see Fresh move to the afternoon slot with his team, while Mo takes over mornings permanently.

They speculated that the switch will become official in April when the station usually announces its schedule changes for the year.