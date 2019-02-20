TshisaLIVE

#1stWorldProblems | Bonang gets eye rolls over 13-hour flight complaint

20 February 2019 - 12:20 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang Matheba took to Twitter to complain about the travel time to America.
Bonang Matheba took to Twitter to complain about the travel time to America.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

The last thing Bonang expected when she jumped onto Twitter to share her frustration about having to fly 13 hours to New York was to get lectures on being ungrateful.

Bonang spoke earlier this week at a UN #WeSeeEqual Gender Equality summit in India and soon after headed to the airport for a 13-hour flight to America.

As always, B kept her fans in the loop with her travels and tweeted her frustration over the journey time.

While the comments section was lit with advice on how to pass the time, many felt B was a little out of touch with the rest of us and shouldn't complain about such #FirstWorldProblems.

One of the comments came from Bobby and Karlien Van Jaarsveld's momager Ronel, who told Bonang (and herself) to complain less and be more grateful.

Other followers said the closest thing they had to a plane ride was a 13-hour Metrorail trip.

