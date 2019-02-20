#1stWorldProblems | Bonang gets eye rolls over 13-hour flight complaint
The last thing Bonang expected when she jumped onto Twitter to share her frustration about having to fly 13 hours to New York was to get lectures on being ungrateful.
Bonang spoke earlier this week at a UN #WeSeeEqual Gender Equality summit in India and soon after headed to the airport for a 13-hour flight to America.
As always, B kept her fans in the loop with her travels and tweeted her frustration over the journey time.
....this flight is 13 hours long. I feel like crying. Wow no hey! Enough. 😭— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 19, 2019
While the comments section was lit with advice on how to pass the time, many felt B was a little out of touch with the rest of us and shouldn't complain about such #FirstWorldProblems.
One of the comments came from Bobby and Karlien Van Jaarsveld's momager Ronel, who told Bonang (and herself) to complain less and be more grateful.
I am sure you flying business class...... Think of us flying 13 hours economic...... But then again...... Think of those who only wish to have a change to fly somewhere. We have to count our blessings. Talking to self also. https://t.co/giOFT3jNeR— ronelbrink (@ronelbrink) February 19, 2019
Other followers said the closest thing they had to a plane ride was a 13-hour Metrorail trip.
Thina abanye we have been stuck on metrorail train for 13 hours..eish— Brian Mudawe (@BMudawe) February 19, 2019
U got nice lyf problems m'ga.rona ba bangwe we gotta worry about huge things.😭😭— Joocy Lucy (@JoocyJoocylucy) February 19, 2019
she's not being serious at all!!! We worried about nsfas not paying our fees so we can buy books but bonang is complaining about 13 hours sitting down 😭😭😭mxm https://t.co/AeF8irn7lR— Yung_za_@Official_Yung (@Yungzayungzayu1) February 19, 2019
Lucky you bonang I've never been on a ✈ and it's my dream to be on a ✈— Samson nyamangwanda 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇼🇿🇼 (@samaitasadero) February 19, 2019