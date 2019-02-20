Burberry apologises for new hoodie design with noose around the neck

In her post, Liz said she was "extremely triggered" by the design but when she complained was apparently told it was fashion.

"Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was 'it's fashion'."

Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti said in a statement to Fortune on Tuesday that the brand was "deeply sorry for the distress" the hoodie had caused and would pull it from its autumn-winter collection.

The brand's creative director Riccardo Tisci also explained that the design was "inspired by a nautical theme" but said he realised it was insensitive.