Burberry apologises for new hoodie design with noose around the neck

20 February 2019 - 11:55 By Kyle Zeeman
A Burberry hoodie featuring a noose has sparked outrage.
Image: Instagram/ Liz Kennedy

Global fashion giant Burberry has joined the long list of brands to have faced the social media firing squad, after they debuted a hoodie recently that featured a noose around the neck.

The hoodie was shown at London Fashion Week and immediately drew sharp reaction from models and social media users who said it evoked lynchings and suicide.

Taking to Instagram, one of the brand's models Liz Kennedy shared her outrage at the design.

@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.

In her post, Liz said she was "extremely triggered" by the design but when she complained was apparently told it was fashion. 

"Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was 'it's fashion'."

Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti said in a statement to Fortune on Tuesday that the brand was "deeply sorry for the distress" the hoodie had caused and would pull it from its autumn-winter collection.

The brand's creative director Riccardo Tisci also explained that the design was "inspired by a nautical theme" but said he realised it was insensitive.

