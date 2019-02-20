TshisaLIVE

Celebs defend Scandal's Mvelo after cyber-bullying breakdown

20 February 2019 - 11:54 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mvelo Makhanya is the latest celebrity to be a victim of cyber-bullying.
Image: Instagram/Mvelo Makhanya

Kgomotso Christopher and Florence Masebe have come out to slam the social media bullies that have targeted young Scandal! actress Mvelo Makhanya over the size of her head.

The actresses, along with many other people have come out with encouraging messages for Mvelo, who broke down in one of her Insta stories earlier this week pleading with people to be kinder.

This after she was mocked for her "big head".

WATCH | Scandal’s Nomvelo hits back at Twitter for body shaming

The star was mocked for her "big head".
1 day ago

The veteran actresses came charging at the twelep, Daniel Marvel, whose tweet sparked the whole thing on Twitter.

The twelep has since offered a vague apology to "that Scandal! chick" saying that he understands that his tweet has hurt her and broken her self-esteem but tweeps didn't feel it was sincere enough.

Her collegue Kgomotso was one of the first people to make her voice heard on Mvelo's behalf, telling cyber bullies to back off as she and her fellow actors on Scandal! will not tolerate any kind of bullying towards Mvelo.

She made it clear that as one of the people who have had to endure bullying because of her petite frame, she knew how it felt and would not allow people to do that to Mvelo on her watch.

Florence also made sure that Mvelo knew that she had her back always and that she needed to rise above the petty hate because she's talented.

"Social media can be such a mean and ugly space. Mvelo Makhanya did not have to make a tearful plea for us to know that the cruel remarks about her were hurtful. It's wrong. We can do better," she said.

Mvelo has since headed the advice of people that support her and seems to be focusing only on the positive.

She posted a snap on Instagram, looking happy with the caption "Be still" which is derived from the Bible.

View this post on Instagram

be still 💛✨

A post shared by Zan’s Girlfiend 🦋 (@_mvelomakhanya) on

