DJ Black Coffee is working with Diplo & here’s 3 reasons why we can’t wait!

In just a few hours the session was done and all the artists were off to live their best lives, with Diplo jetting off to Rome, Italy.

While it was just a whistle stop, it's still super massive news.

And here's just three reasons why we are excited:

It's going to have some real African flavour

Diplo worked with several local artists on his previous Major Lazer projects and knows the local sounds well.

Black Coffee is also a great missionary for SA music and often plays SA artists during his international set.

We're not saying they recorded the house equivalent of The Lion King soundtrack but the song is definitely going to sound like it comes from the motherland.

It has Moonchild on it

The star is one of the hottest properties around and is on the cusp of bursting onto the mainstream music scene overseas.

Even though Moonchild was only in studio with them for "like five minutes", her voice, like her energy, is bubbly and contagious.

So, you know it's going to be a hit to warm us up in winter.

It's just the start of much bigger collabs

Black Coffee has worked with some mega names in the industry and told fans that after this collab he is working on one with Norwegian DJ Kygo.

2019 is going to be lit if you're a Black Coffee fan.