TshisaLIVE

Fans split over 'narcissistic' Nandi Madida's Karl Lagerfeld tribute

Who knew a tribute could cause so much drama?

20 February 2019 - 13:14 By Kyle Zeeman
Nandi Madida had the internet talking with her tribute.
Nandi Madida had the internet talking with her tribute.
Image: Via Instagram

TV presenter and businesswoman Nandi Madida found herself on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday afternoon when she was dragged for a tribute to late fashion boss Karl Lagerfeld.

Nandi joined thousands of fashion fans who flooded social media with tributes to the iconic Chanel designer, who died in Paris on Tuesday at the age of 85.

In a post on Twitter and Instagram, Nandi gushed over the designer and recounted her own experience with his work while in Paris.

"Your work, your vision ... wow! Had the honour of being invited to the Chanel Showroom in Paris - Rue Cambon and cannot begin to tell you how inspired I was. Karl Lagerfeld you inspired many, thank you #RIP," she wrote.

Soon the tribute had gone viral, with fans arguing over whether it was a sweet message or an attempt by Nandi to make the news all about herself.

Some argued that she was narcastic and brought files, while some believed she should be left alone.

Nandi later deleted the tribute, but the internet was not done.

MORE

Designer Karl Lagerfeld has died: here's what made him a fashion icon

German haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century, has ...
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Celeb #PowerCouples dish out love advice

Mzansi stars on the unique spice that keeps their relationships cooking, even after many years together
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Nandi Madida: We live in a world that's so money obsessed

Nandi Madida has advised aspring artists to safeguard themselves.
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

WATCH | Surprise! Nandi Madida & Zakes Bantwini confirm they're having another child

And the little one is due in two months time.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. DJ Cleo hits back at Boity over Brickz 'defence': I will not be bullied, I ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity slams DJ Cleo’s Brickz 'defence' TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang's tweet about an orgasm got folks stanning TshisaLIVE
  4. Julius Malema's wish? A baby girl, please TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu's naked booty caught this man off-guard TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
X