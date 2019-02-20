Fans split over 'narcissistic' Nandi Madida's Karl Lagerfeld tribute
Who knew a tribute could cause so much drama?
TV presenter and businesswoman Nandi Madida found herself on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday afternoon when she was dragged for a tribute to late fashion boss Karl Lagerfeld.
Nandi joined thousands of fashion fans who flooded social media with tributes to the iconic Chanel designer, who died in Paris on Tuesday at the age of 85.
In a post on Twitter and Instagram, Nandi gushed over the designer and recounted her own experience with his work while in Paris.
"Your work, your vision ... wow! Had the honour of being invited to the Chanel Showroom in Paris - Rue Cambon and cannot begin to tell you how inspired I was. Karl Lagerfeld you inspired many, thank you #RIP," she wrote.
Soon the tribute had gone viral, with fans arguing over whether it was a sweet message or an attempt by Nandi to make the news all about herself.
Some argued that she was narcastic and brought files, while some believed she should be left alone.
Nandi later deleted the tribute, but the internet was not done.
But @nandi_madida is a weirdo guys 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ACBoZCkYgf— Lullabies To Paralyze (@AstaticLulaby) February 19, 2019
Nandi Madida Paying Tribute. pic.twitter.com/z8UYslemzt— 🌍Endoda Kawa🌍 (@EndodaKawa) February 19, 2019
Her narcissm knows no bounds.The good sis manages to make everything about herself and it must centre around her 🔥🔥— Home Girl (@sliez0) February 19, 2019
To be fair, there was nothing wrong with Nandi Madida’s post this time 😂 qha ke repeat offender— Atha (@Athabzz) February 19, 2019
Most of these tributes are people talking about how they experienced Karl and how they got to meet him and their are the center of the story, I don't see what Nandi did wrong. Please balance me👀— Ayanda Ntshingila (@Aya_Ntshingila) February 19, 2019
Nandi made Karl's death about her https://t.co/uKu1m0xT6F— Bundle of Joy (@HumanlyAwkward) February 19, 2019
When I grow up I'm going to tweet like Nandi Madida❤️— Luyanda Dlamini (@Luyanda_D__) February 19, 2019
@Nandi_Madida I think you’re this person , you should work on it , angilwi ❤️ https://t.co/opk6sXcxzX— Caroline M (@iamCaroline_M) February 19, 2019
I don’t think Nandi’s tweet about Karl was as bad as you guys are making it seem. I mean I get it but it wasn’t that deep. Also I am SURE if any of you were invited to that showroom you’d be eager to mention it too.— EastAfricanGirl 🇺🇬 (@La_Viv) February 19, 2019