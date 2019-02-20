Fans split over 'narcissistic' Nandi Madida's Karl Lagerfeld tribute

TV presenter and businesswoman Nandi Madida found herself on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday afternoon when she was dragged for a tribute to late fashion boss Karl Lagerfeld.

Nandi joined thousands of fashion fans who flooded social media with tributes to the iconic Chanel designer, who died in Paris on Tuesday at the age of 85.

In a post on Twitter and Instagram, Nandi gushed over the designer and recounted her own experience with his work while in Paris.

"Your work, your vision ... wow! Had the honour of being invited to the Chanel Showroom in Paris - Rue Cambon and cannot begin to tell you how inspired I was. Karl Lagerfeld you inspired many, thank you #RIP," she wrote.

Soon the tribute had gone viral, with fans arguing over whether it was a sweet message or an attempt by Nandi to make the news all about herself.

Some argued that she was narcastic and brought files, while some believed she should be left alone.

Nandi later deleted the tribute, but the internet was not done.