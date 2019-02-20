Patty's rendition of AKA's Jealousy leaves Twitter in stitches
The Queen would honestly never be the same without the entertainment powerhouse that is Petronella and on Tuesday night, viewers couldn't help but praise her for never seizing to surprise them.
The domestic worker with a plan figured out that she could use the media attention directed at the Mabuza household to finally claim her fame. She told her boss, TGOM about her plan to take the opportunity to finally become the celeb she was meant to be.
However, Petronella's madam wasn't very welcoming of her plans and even went as far as telling her to never speak to the media, otherwise she would lose her job.
Patty wasn't even touched by TGOM's pessimism. The woman was on fire and when TGOM refused to be her hype person, she went ahead and sang AKA's song Jealousy to her... well her own take of the song.
It was hilarious!
I wish I had an aunt like Petronella 😂😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/CSqIWpg4EN— Baas Jon (@reezy_brad) February 19, 2019
😂😂😂🤣The amount of respect I have for you Sesi @ramichuene ..I mean 🤷🏽♂️how are you not bursting into laughter during that petronella jealousy session scene ??? 😳😳😳wow you’re amazing #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/AAQ161dIcO— Koketjo Phatlane 🇿🇦 (@Koketjo_phat) February 19, 2019
How does Gracious keep a straight face through Petronella‘ craziness!? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kBfBRkgm2P— Zamo (@MakukuleZamo) February 19, 2019
Petronella though😂😂😂😂 #mzansimagic #thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/nupi0NSQm2— Spheshal👸 (@PhesihleZama) February 19, 2019
Petronella gives me life 😂🤣😂🤣😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/9ItzF8F7xT— 🌸Poomy🌸 (@PoomyN_0030) February 19, 2019
Petronella ena mara, her excitement kills me #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3xnxWxcVyS— #RegisterToVoteEFF Lucky “Tlhogi” Ntlhokoe 🇿🇦 (@Lucky_da_hustla) February 19, 2019
Petronella Petronella 😁😁😁😁 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/v5Rg2bBfpi— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) February 19, 2019
Petronella is life #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/8O6owp4ehA— Daud Mhlongo (@DaudRugunate) February 19, 2019