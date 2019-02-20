Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson split after he apparently cheated with Kylie Jenner's bestie

The Kardashian family is reeling after reports that Khloe Kardashian's baby-daddy cheated with her sister's best friend.

US media are reporting that Jordyn Woods, best friend to Kylie Jenner, has apparently been having a relationship with Tristan.

"The whole family is writing Jordyn off," reports ENews.

Jordyn and Kylie have been friends for over ten years and the publication reports that Kylie has been "taking it the hardest" and has been "in denial for days."

Those close to Khloe say that although she is shocked she got the courage to leave him.

It's not the first time Tristan has been implicated in a cheating scandal. As Khloe was preparing to give birth to their child, video footage of Tristan getting touchy with women went viral.

TMZ reports that Jordyn and Tristan have been flaunting their relationship and it was an open secret that they were together.

Ever since the news broke, members of the Kardashian family have trended on social media.