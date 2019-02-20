Ntombee Mzolo on the importance of antenatal tests

After living any mom's nightmare when her son was diagnosed with a rare heart condition and died shortly after his birth in 2015, Ntombee Mzolo has started a forum to share information with pregnant women.

Ntombee has decided to use her own journey to help educate women on the importance of following a healthy diet and getting the best antenatal care.

"The most important thing is attending all your antenatal tests, check ups and screenings and knowing exactly when these should be done for best results. You can schedule these right at the beginning of your pregnancy. If certain things could not be prevented pre-pregnancy then early diagnoses & treatment could be the difference between life and death."

Ntombee added that her son's condition could have been detected when she was eight weeks pregnant.

"My Dunamis died from a rare heart condition which could have been detected around 8 weeks but my medical team only saw it at 8 months. Sometimes I wished I could have known sooner but now I know that early detection wouldn't have made much of a difference in my situation but it could make a huge difference in yours."

Ntombee went on to give women tips such as the best sleeping position and dispelled myths about sex.