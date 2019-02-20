Penny Lebyane says she'd 'never lie' to fans amidst Jussie Smollett drama

As the world still tries to make sense of claims that Empire star Jussie Smollett may have lied about being attacked by two homophobic men last month, SA star Penny Lebyane has shared her shock and promised followers she would never lie to them

Jussie was attacked by two men who he claimed used racial and homophobic slurs against him. The attack sparked outrage and a manhunt by police. However, a few weeks later, sources apparently told CBS that the actor had "staged" the attack.

While police have expressed their desire to reinterview Jussie about the incident and continue their investigation into the matter, the court of public opinion has already found him guilty, locked him up and threw away the key.

In SA, Penny shared her shock at reports that Jussie may have been lying.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran TV personality shared several posts about Jussie, before she reflected on the impact him lying may have on his career.

She also promised to never lie to her followers.