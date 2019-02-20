Yobe killer hunted his wife & fans won’t forgive him

Forget the anger over "trash" Tristan and Jordyn, fans were ready to throw their TVs out the window and take to the streets in protest after a convicted prisoner relayed how he hunted and murdered his wife on Tuesday night's episode of Yobe.

Dumisani went on to the show to ask for forgiveness for stabbing his wife 28 times, killing her.

He recounted how he had stalked her like an animal and planned her murder long before he lifted the knife that would kill her.

Dumisani confessed that he didn't even know how many times he stabbed her and was surprised when he heard in court that it was 28.

Malume was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder but as part of his rehabilitation wanted to make things right with her family.

But the victim's sister was not having any of it, and lambasted him during his apology.

She wasn't the only one angry and not willing to forgive.

His own son couldn't look him in the eye and viewers of the show were so gatvol of malume's nonsense that they took to social media to call BS.