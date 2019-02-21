Can we please sign a petition to cancel Skeem Saam’s Lehasa?
Skeem Saam fans have once again threatened to stop watching the show, or at least scenes involving Lehasa, after the character was accused of being a bully.
Lehasa’s bae, Lelo, is preggers, but Lehasa doesn’t believe it and has been asking sis to take a pregnancy test.
In fact, dude was straight up disrespectful to his missus.
#SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 Lehasa forces Lelo to take pregnancy test. pic.twitter.com/ZZeOJxvsVG— Im here for likes💓 (@MMM2GI) February 20, 2019
Fans were not impressed by his antics and soon he was the talk of social media.
Some thought it was karma for all those times Lelo was being shady and causing nonsense in others people’s lives.
Others were ready to call Pikitup to come collect him with all the other trash.
It seems Lehasa is really done here #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Rnk9o2vnpq— Soso Sonjica💐💐😍😍🔥🔥 (@SonjicaSoso) February 20, 2019
Lehasa is a loser #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/uyrlrg7InC— ♥kҽŋҽɩɭwҽ♥ (@mmakhumoetsile) February 20, 2019
Wow lehasa is really a dog that won't let go of the bone #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/cN73vOYAtY— Moana Aden Makgato (@MoanaMakgato) February 20, 2019
#SkeemSaam I think it's time Lelo show Lehasa how crazy she is pic.twitter.com/zDUxA7mMj6— Princess Phandy (@PhandyM) February 18, 2019
#SkeemSaam lehasa , his kicking her out😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HAmek3npRj— 😍KARABO 😍 (@Kay_bunnie23) February 18, 2019