Can we please sign a petition to cancel Skeem Saam’s Lehasa?

21 February 2019 - 12:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Cedric Fourie plays Lehasa in 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Via Twitter/Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam fans have once again threatened to stop watching the show, or at least scenes involving Lehasa, after the character was accused of being a bully.

Lehasa’s bae, Lelo, is preggers, but Lehasa doesn’t believe it and has been asking sis to take a pregnancy test. 

In fact, dude was straight up disrespectful to his missus.

Fans were not impressed by his antics and soon he was the talk of social media.

Some thought it was karma for all those times Lelo was being shady and causing nonsense in others people’s lives.

Others were ready to call Pikitup to come collect him with all the other trash.

