Cassper Nyovest laughs at haters who enjoyed his online suffering: We back!
Some people on Twitter felt that the timing of Cassper's big deal was too "coincidental" with the hacking of his account...
It's been an eventful week in Cassper Nyovest's online life. The rapper had to deal with allegedly being hacked, to paying ransom for his Twitter account, to losing his followers, getting a new mobile phone deal and getting re-verified on Twitter all in two days!
Talk about being a busy body. Cassper announced through his manager on Twitter that his account was hacked on February 19. This after he let the world know that he was going to make the biggest announcement of his career on Twitter on Wednesday night.
While tweeps sympathised with Mufasa as celebrities have been under cyber-crime attack lately, they questioned the timing of the hacking and speculated that perhaps it had something to do with the pending announcement.
Fast forward to Wednesday and the rumour mill went into overdrive that Cassper's announcement had something to do with moving from IOS to android, they also added spice into what his "new family" was all about.
Some even suggested that the rapper may finally introduce his girlfriend to the Tsibipians.
BIG BIG DAY AHEAD OF US!!!! TEAM NYOVEST!!!! We on their neck today!!!! Make all the noise!!!! Announcing The biggest deal of my career at 6PM !!! Game changer!!! We really getting this corporate money now!!! All the money I’ve invested in my career finally starting to pay off!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 20, 2019
Introducing you to our new family today. Who do you think it'll be? Someone said I'm introducing y'all to my new girlfriend's family.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 20, 2019
While all of that was happening, Cassper let his fans know that he had managed to "buy" back his account from hackers and was waiting on Twitter to verify his re-claimed account.
Soon after that, Cassper took to Instagram stories to make his announcement. The rapper has now joined the likes of Maps Maponyane as newest South African ambassador for Samsung Mobile.
He took to Insta to share the news again in case the people at the back missed it.
"You (are) now looking at the new face of Samsung. #CassperUnpacked #CassperNewFamily" he said.
I was reading tweets from people laughing at me about how I lost my account and verification. Y'all celebrate different. Lol WE BACK!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 20, 2019
Was it damage control turned into a PR stunt? Or was it a planned PR stunt? A coincidence maybe? What do you think?