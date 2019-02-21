Cassper Nyovest laughs at haters who enjoyed his online suffering: We back!

It's been an eventful week in Cassper Nyovest's online life. The rapper had to deal with allegedly being hacked, to paying ransom for his Twitter account, to losing his followers, getting a new mobile phone deal and getting re-verified on Twitter all in two days!

Talk about being a busy body. Cassper announced through his manager on Twitter that his account was hacked on February 19. This after he let the world know that he was going to make the biggest announcement of his career on Twitter on Wednesday night.

While tweeps sympathised with Mufasa as celebrities have been under cyber-crime attack lately, they questioned the timing of the hacking and speculated that perhaps it had something to do with the pending announcement.

Fast forward to Wednesday and the rumour mill went into overdrive that Cassper's announcement had something to do with moving from IOS to android, they also added spice into what his "new family" was all about.

Some even suggested that the rapper may finally introduce his girlfriend to the Tsibipians.