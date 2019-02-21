TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter thinks Shaka deserved Mmabatho's 'spinning slap'

Imagine being caught red-handed cheating on your pregnant wife and still having the liver to deny it...

21 February 2019 - 12:46 By Chrizelda Kekana
SK Khoza's character Shaka is getting a lot of hate for his foolish behaviour.
SK Khoza's character Shaka is getting a lot of hate for his foolish behaviour.
Image: Supplied

Not only has Shaka successfully ruined his marriage with his cheating shenanigans, but he's also broken the peace that the Khozas were enjoying and that's not okay with The Queen viewers.

Shaka's lust led him to be tempted by the seductive Onicca and because of his disregard for his wife's feelings and just pure selfishness... he went ahead and slept with Onicca.

Not once but more than twice and Mmabatho finally reached her breaking point. She packed her bags and was ready to leave when Shaka attempted to stop her. The slap she gave him left tweeps going "ouch" on his behalf but they felt he deserved it.

Most of the viewers hoped Mmabatho would leave Shaka because his nonsense has even managed to annoy them. They had the memes!

Penny Lebyane calls BS on celebs 'hard work'

Penny Lebyane is gatvol of celebrities that feed their fans the story that "hard work" is footing their bill for their fancy lifestyles when they ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Halala! Papa Penny to welcome baby number 25

The baby boy is going to be named Penny Penny jnr because the star wants to see the name on an ID book
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Meghan Markle: 'We bow down to our melanated Monas'

#MelanatedMonas, where y'all at?
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Actress Connie Ferguson takes a bath as judge says she copied Nivea packaging

A judge says the actress Connie Ferguson’s beauty products empire set out to deceive customers by making its products look like Nivea’s.
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bonang claps back hard over 'booty diss' TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! Rasta’s 'Boity painting' has Mzansi in a mess TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Cleo hits back at Boity over Brickz 'defence': I will not be bullied, I ... TshisaLIVE
  4. #SkeemSaam | Fans heartbroken by Kwaito's R230 meal shock TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Scandal’s Nomvelo hits back at Twitter for body shaming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Woman robbed in broad daylight
X