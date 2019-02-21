IN MEMES | Twitter thinks Shaka deserved Mmabatho's 'spinning slap'
Imagine being caught red-handed cheating on your pregnant wife and still having the liver to deny it...
Not only has Shaka successfully ruined his marriage with his cheating shenanigans, but he's also broken the peace that the Khozas were enjoying and that's not okay with The Queen viewers.
Shaka's lust led him to be tempted by the seductive Onicca and because of his disregard for his wife's feelings and just pure selfishness... he went ahead and slept with Onicca.
Not once but more than twice and Mmabatho finally reached her breaking point. She packed her bags and was ready to leave when Shaka attempted to stop her. The slap she gave him left tweeps going "ouch" on his behalf but they felt he deserved it.
Most of the viewers hoped Mmabatho would leave Shaka because his nonsense has even managed to annoy them. They had the memes!
Did Shaka just say that they were just 'chatting' with Onica? In the toilet nogal!!! Shaka really undermines Mmabatho's intelligence shame #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/qiyTAHdfLf— Unathi Mbekela (@msmbekela) February 21, 2019
uMabatho to Shaka #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/NEXn8Xkw42— A N D I E👓 (@andie_rubela) February 20, 2019
The way Kea pulled Shaka out of the room. 😂😂😂 Imagine, "We gonna sort this out like husband & wife. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/AXnIt3sP4m— 🇩🇦🇳 ♡ (@RossAdrianneDan) February 20, 2019
N Kagiso told him so, Shaka should know that lies have short legs #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/d1fao3MP5n— Shaz More (@shaz0621) February 20, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi shaka pic.twitter.com/9lOpsTfUEg— Itumeleng Hloshe (@EQualSuccess) February 20, 2019
Why cheat on someone you don't wanna lose...With someone you don't wanna keep pic.twitter.com/8gonvwce3D— zander (@alezander) February 20, 2019
Shaka is trash! After cheating he’s gaslighting now #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/u0tqlFv0Ey— Mwenyi 🙍🏾♀️🏳️🌈💛 (@mwethestranger) February 20, 2019
How do you even mess up such a good thing?— S E L B Y (@SelbySam_) February 20, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi yhuuuuuu Mmabatho slaps the ish outta Shaka, waspina! pic.twitter.com/QHO8bOg8Kt— TATA KAMBALI (@Lorenzio_bonani) February 20, 2019
Lol lol lol .!!!! Shaka a re nothing happened ????? Whaaatttt???? 😳😳😳😳😳 . Men make me sick ughhh #TheQueenMzansi . . . If Mmabatho doesn’t leave this man then angaz’ pic.twitter.com/5qPtLyW4fE— Moloko (@_shortpantsss) February 20, 2019