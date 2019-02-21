Ntsiki Mazwai shades 'Barbie doll' DJ Zinhle

Ntsiki Mazwai's bumpy relationship with DJ Zinhle took another turn on Wednesday when the outspoken musician claimed that Zinhle was just a Barbie doll who was "playing along to the system."

The poet weighed in on a debate about DJ Zinhle commercialising female DJing, with one user claiming that she "ran so these new ladies can walk".

Replying to the tweet, Ntsiki claimed that the secret sauce to Zinhle's success was following the system and wearing a weave.

"(She did) by playing along to the system and putting on weaves and being a Barbie doll. You get that right?"

She said the industry was not yet uhuru and would not be at peace until "clothing and style" wasn't the barometer for success.

Although she did not mention Zinhle by name, from that moment on Ntsiki continued her lecture by posting comments about not reaching the top alone and making "the circle bigger".