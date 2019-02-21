TshisaLIVE

Pathologist fails to pitch for Pitch Black Afro court appearance

21 February 2019 - 13:29 By Tankiso Makhetha
Hip-hop artist Pitch Black Afro, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, during his appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder on January 15 2019 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

The magistrate presiding over the bail hearing of veteran musician and murder-accused Thulani Ngcobo, better known as Pitch Black Afro, has threatened to strike the matter of the roll after a pathologist who was set to testify failed to appear on Thursday afternoon. 

After several delays in the bail application Pitch Black Afro appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. 

Magistrate Piet Du Plessis told the state he will be left with no other option but to strike the matter of the roll if it failed to secure the presence of its witnesses.

"We can't have this. We cannot proceed with the matter without the witness coming to testify. If the state fails to ensure that their witnesses come to court then I’ll be forced to withdraw charges against the accused,” Du Plessis said.

Du Plessis further told the state to issue a subpoena to the pathologist instructing him to be present during the next court date.

Pitch Black Afro was charged with the premeditated murder of his wife, Catherine "Trisha" Modisane who was found dead at a bed and breakfast on December 31. 

