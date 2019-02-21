TshisaLIVE

Penny Lebyane calls BS on celebs 'hard work'

Penny Lebyane slams celebs who 'pretend' hard works foots their bill, even though they got sponsors

21 February 2019 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Penny Lebyane wants celebs to be more upfront about what or who foots the bill for their luxurious lives.
Penny Lebyane wants celebs to be more upfront about what or who foots the bill for their luxurious lives.
Image: Instagram/Penny Lebyane

Penny Lebyane is gatvol of celebrities that feed their fans the story that "hard work" is footing their bill for their fancy lifestyles when they are actually sponsored by "corrupt politicians and tenderpreneurs" behind the scenes.

Penny was shook by a post from one of her followers on Twitter, who shared how guys are now in the habit of renting drinks to look like they are balling at clubs and girls are renting weaves/wigs to fit in with the crowd.

The presenter went in hard with a subtweet that was directed at celebs, asking them to stop "lying" to the kids about how they are funding their Instagram-ready lives.

"Your role models are buying boobs, bums, bags, cars and houses funded by corrupt politicians, tenderpreuners etc. whilst holding no jobs or sense-making business; telling you to work hard for your dreams," Penny tweeted on Wednesday.

She said the "woke nation" kept going to extraordinary lengths to create an illusion.

Penny went on to engage with some of her followers and explained why the "selling of dreams" by celebs, whose fancy lifestyles didn't make sense financially, was a problem for her.

She called their antics "poisonous" to the kids looking up to them.

"Eish, that’s what I’m called neh? They are poisonous to our children. We don’t have enough capacity to deal with mental health, the system is not coping as it is. Besides abo gogo are asking me all the time ukuthi kanti Penny le industry yenu niyendzani."

Penny slammed them for their deceitful ways.

"I don’t even quote the Bible publicly anymore because, oh Lord, it’s abused to rubber stamp the BS, especially by the lot. They quote Jesus, Mandela, and Oprah and still lie, then throw 'Love and Light' for good measure. I’m no fave just to sober for the BS and see through it," Penny tweeted.

While the subtweet may have been aimed at no one in particular, Twitter was quick to pick up on the tea she was serving and as always they ran with it.

Fans split over 'narcissistic' Nandi Madida's Karl Lagerfeld tribute

Who knew a tribute could cause so much drama?
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Penny Lebyane says she'd 'never lie' to fans amidst Jussie Smollett drama

Penny and other famous faces have weighed in on the situation.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

#1stWorldProblems | Bonang gets eye rolls over 13-hour flight complaint

But, guys, America is soooo far.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

4 times the fake Rasta Twitter account had fans losing their minds

People are out here having heart attacks over his paintings.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bonang claps back hard over 'booty diss' TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! Rasta’s 'Boity painting' has Mzansi in a mess TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Cleo hits back at Boity over Brickz 'defence': I will not be bullied, I ... TshisaLIVE
  4. #SkeemSaam | Fans heartbroken by Kwaito's R230 meal shock TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Scandal’s Nomvelo hits back at Twitter for body shaming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Woman robbed in broad daylight
X