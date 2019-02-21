Penny Lebyane calls BS on celebs 'hard work'

Penny Lebyane is gatvol of celebrities that feed their fans the story that "hard work" is footing their bill for their fancy lifestyles when they are actually sponsored by "corrupt politicians and tenderpreneurs" behind the scenes.

Penny was shook by a post from one of her followers on Twitter, who shared how guys are now in the habit of renting drinks to look like they are balling at clubs and girls are renting weaves/wigs to fit in with the crowd.

The presenter went in hard with a subtweet that was directed at celebs, asking them to stop "lying" to the kids about how they are funding their Instagram-ready lives.

"Your role models are buying boobs, bums, bags, cars and houses funded by corrupt politicians, tenderpreuners etc. whilst holding no jobs or sense-making business; telling you to work hard for your dreams," Penny tweeted on Wednesday.

She said the "woke nation" kept going to extraordinary lengths to create an illusion.