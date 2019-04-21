5 massive moves that Nasty C has made in 2019

After slaying 2018 with his album Strings and Bling and several money moves, Nasty C has continued his dominance into 2019 so far.

Nasty C is fast becoming one of Mzansi's biggest stars and is making his mark around the world.

From international tours to high-profile boss moves, Nasty C's 2019 has been anything but boring.

Here's a look at just 5 highlights so far:

Australia tour

Nasty C started the year shooting a video in Portugal, before jetting off to the other end of the world for a short tour in Australia.