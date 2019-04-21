5 massive moves that Nasty C has made in 2019
After slaying 2018 with his album Strings and Bling and several money moves, Nasty C has continued his dominance into 2019 so far.
Nasty C is fast becoming one of Mzansi's biggest stars and is making his mark around the world.
From international tours to high-profile boss moves, Nasty C's 2019 has been anything but boring.
Here's a look at just 5 highlights so far:
Australia tour
Nasty C started the year shooting a video in Portugal, before jetting off to the other end of the world for a short tour in Australia.
@Nasty_CSA 💯 IvySon Tour is heading to Australia in few days!— Nasty_CSA (@mevpromotions) January 21, 2019
The following Cities :
Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne & Sydney
Buckle up💯 pic.twitter.com/d6dffpdqb2
Big in Japan
A few months later he was up north in Japan not only filling venues and making hundreds of new fans but also taking in the local cuisine.
It was almost so good, he contemplated moving.
Im in Japan thinkin I’m about to take over this whole shit 🤦🏽♂️ they don’t even know it— Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) April 10, 2019
Verse from TI
While in Portugal, Nasty C got a call to check his inbox. In it lay a verse form US rapper TI. So it's safe to say that we will soon hear a track with Nasty C and TI dominate charts her and abroad.
Tall Racks Records and Red Bull collab
Not just content with making a name for himself, Nasty C went record label boss to give young artists a hand up.
His label, Tall Racks Records recently collaborated with Red Bull Music to launch Lift As You Rise; a music project that is aimed at put up-and-coming artists from across South Africa in the spotlights.
To the musicians on the TL please don’t sleep on this opportunity with Red Bull Music and @TallRacksRec #LiftAsYouRise— Remo (@RemoKgobokoe) April 11, 2019
Click on the links: https://t.co/96LGLHr2yG…
https://t.co/JvduaHPMZb…
Check out Tall Racks Records on #SoundCloud https://t.co/EU60oIRf3v
His big secret
It wasn't all music for Nasty C, as he opened up about his personal life and gave fans a glimpse of his big secret: a massive toe.
Dude was such by it so much that he even put it in a video addressed to fans.