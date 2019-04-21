TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | How Sophie Lichaba fell in love with her changing body

21 April 2019 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Sophie Ndaba is living a great life.
Image: Instagram/Sophie Lichaba

A true queen will never let her crown fall and that is exactly what Sophie Lichaba aka Generations' Queen Moroka has done in her weight loss and diabetes journey that has been marred with hurtful comments, a death hoax and cyberbullying.

Just as Sophie set out on a journey to a healthy lifestyle, her diabetes diagnoses threatened to throw her off. This saw her lose a large amount of weight in a short period of time and attracted curiosity as to why.

Sophie has a stern message to bullies who have targeted her.  

"I always say karma has a way of dealing with things, and sometimes it's not my job to fight everything. The universe will fight it for me. God will fight them for me," she said.

But more than that she has rocked her changing body with enough confidence to shut them all up.

Making sure that she looks amazing no matter what size she is.

Below is a picture timeline.

Popular soapie actress Sophie Ndaba wants to refocus her weight-loss ambitions to include long-lasting good habits
Image: TSHEPO KEKANA

From that moment Sophie decided to focus on a healthier lifestyle, her life changed. She went through ups and downs but Sophie still rocked her different body images with confidence.

Check out some of her snaps below.

View this post on Instagram

#LeKapLifestyleFair 🍾

A post shared by Sophie Lichaba SophlaEvents (@sophie.lichaba) on

