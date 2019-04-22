TshisaLIVE

A timeline of all the drama around Babes and Mampintsha so far:

22 April 2019 - 14:00 By KYLE ZEEMAN
A picture of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha posted on her Instagram account in 'happier' times.
A picture of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha posted on her Instagram account in 'happier' times.
Image: via Babes Wodumo Instagram

Gqom musician Babes Wodumo and her estranged boyfriend Mampintsha have hogged headlines this year after video footage of Mampintsha slapping her went viral. 

Radio DJ Masechaba Ndlovu received backlash last year after she confronted Babes live on Metro FM about domestic abuse allegations she apparently endured at the hands of Mampintsha.

He later denied the claims and said that it was a plot to defame the two.  He insisted that the pair were still an item.

That viral video

The allegations once again made headlines in March when police confirmed they were investigating an assault on Babes after a live video was posted on her Instagram Stories  showing a man who resembled Mampintsha hitting her.

By 5am, Babes’s name was trending on social media, with concerns over her whereabouts and whether she was safe.

A short time after Babes’s family spoke to the media, insisting that the singer was in an “abusive relationship” and said she was receiving treatment.

The widely circulated video outraged many on social media, including the EFF who said they would press charges against Mampintsha and DA leader Mmusi Maimane who challenged Mampintsha to fight him in a boxing ring.

Assault charges 

By the end of the day, police confirmed that Babes had opened a case of assault against Mampintsha. The next day Mampintsha appeared in court on the charges and was released on R2,000 bail.

He told reporters outside court that he had acted in self-defence.

Mampintsha granted R2,000 bail over Babes Wodumo 'assault'

Durban musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has been granted R2,000 bail after a brief court appearance.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

He later opened a counter charge of assault against Babes.

At the same time an unidentified woman opened a case of assault against Babes, her sister Nondumiso and singer Tipcee, claiming that she attended a gathering at a guesthouse in the Umbilo area in Durban when she was assaulted by the women after she got into an argument with one of them.

#Boycott Mampintsha

Shortly after the video of the alleged assault went viral, several radio DJs and fans said they would boycott Mampintsha's music while some venues refused his request to use their facilities for shows.

DJ Fisherman took to Instagram in the midst of this to question the impact it would have on those who worked with Mampintsha. He was slammed on social media and later issued a lengthy statement defending his views.

DJ Fisherman on his 'Mampintsha' stance: A man must take heat for his actions

"A man should not have enough power to destroy other people's careers and dreams".
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mampintsha apologises for assault

Mampintsha released a lengthy statement on his Instagram account on March 16,claiming he was "beyond shameful and disappointed" in himself.  

"South Africa, I'm sorry! I know many of you don't want to hear it kodwa from the bottom of my heart, I would like to send my deepest and humblest apologies." 

Mampintsha issues public apology to Babes Wodumo & SA, says he will attend 'counselling'

"South Africa, I'm sorry! I know many of you don't want to hear it kodwa from the bottom of my heart, I would like to send my deepest and humblest ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

He was confronted later that night by patrons at a lounge in Durban where he was heckled, but his lawyer later downplayed the incident.

WATCH | Footage of Mampintsha being confronted by patrons at Cubana PMB goes viral

A staff member told TshisaLIVE that there was a commotion but Mampintsha was not kicked out.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Babes and the 'khona izingane la endlini' video

Mampintsha released a song with lyrics using phrases heard in the viral assault video and soon a video emerged of Babes singing the same lines. Social media concluded that all the events of the last few weeks had been a publicity stunt and moved to cancel her. Her team later told TshisaLIVE  she was mocking the song in the video and did not do it to trend.

Babes Wodumo's team on her singing Mampintsha line from abuse video: She was mocking him

" She was actually mocking the song, not trying to make it a trend."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mampintsha starts his own workshop to help men and fights boycotts

Mampintsha's team started a workshop to help men deal with their issues, including anger and domestic abuse.

His management also launched a campaign to take action against radio stations and music services that had boycotted his music several weeks earlier.

Mampintsha is 'hurt' by all the music boycott talk - says manager Dogg DBN

Dogg DBN said he will wage war against any radio DJ who wants to ban Mampintsha's music.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Babes arrest

Meanwhile Babes, her sister and Tipcee failed to show up for a court appearance in the assault case brought against them by the unknown woman.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Friday 5 April. Her sister blamed a late-night gig and car problems for their failure to appear in court. By Monday, Babes had been charged with contempt of court and sentenced to 30 days in jail or R1,000.

Babes Wodumo and sister fined R1,000 for failing to appear in court

Gqom star Babes Wodumo and her sister, Nondumiso Simelane, have been found guilty of contempt of court and ordered to pay a R1,000 fine.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Thembi Seete's son Dakalo's first birthday TshisaLIVE
  2. Friends, family, fab! Inside DJ Zinhle's housewarming TshisaLIVE
  3. Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala: A romance timeline in pics TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans shocked by Adele split from hubby Simon Konecki TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's what to expect in KUWTK after a hectic start to 2019 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
Booysen's damning testimony: ‘Panday acted like the provincial commissioner’
X