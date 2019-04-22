A timeline of all the drama around Babes and Mampintsha so far:
Gqom musician Babes Wodumo and her estranged boyfriend Mampintsha have hogged headlines this year after video footage of Mampintsha slapping her went viral.
Radio DJ Masechaba Ndlovu received backlash last year after she confronted Babes live on Metro FM about domestic abuse allegations she apparently endured at the hands of Mampintsha.
He later denied the claims and said that it was a plot to defame the two. He insisted that the pair were still an item.
That viral video
The allegations once again made headlines in March when police confirmed they were investigating an assault on Babes after a live video was posted on her Instagram Stories showing a man who resembled Mampintsha hitting her.
By 5am, Babes’s name was trending on social media, with concerns over her whereabouts and whether she was safe.
A short time after Babes’s family spoke to the media, insisting that the singer was in an “abusive relationship” and said she was receiving treatment.
The widely circulated video outraged many on social media, including the EFF who said they would press charges against Mampintsha and DA leader Mmusi Maimane who challenged Mampintsha to fight him in a boxing ring.
Assault charges
By the end of the day, police confirmed that Babes had opened a case of assault against Mampintsha. The next day Mampintsha appeared in court on the charges and was released on R2,000 bail.
He told reporters outside court that he had acted in self-defence.
He later opened a counter charge of assault against Babes.
At the same time an unidentified woman opened a case of assault against Babes, her sister Nondumiso and singer Tipcee, claiming that she attended a gathering at a guesthouse in the Umbilo area in Durban when she was assaulted by the women after she got into an argument with one of them.
#Boycott Mampintsha
Shortly after the video of the alleged assault went viral, several radio DJs and fans said they would boycott Mampintsha's music while some venues refused his request to use their facilities for shows.
DJ Fisherman took to Instagram in the midst of this to question the impact it would have on those who worked with Mampintsha. He was slammed on social media and later issued a lengthy statement defending his views.
Mampintsha apologises for assault
Mampintsha released a lengthy statement on his Instagram account on March 16,claiming he was "beyond shameful and disappointed" in himself.
"South Africa, I'm sorry! I know many of you don't want to hear it kodwa from the bottom of my heart, I would like to send my deepest and humblest apologies."
He was confronted later that night by patrons at a lounge in Durban where he was heckled, but his lawyer later downplayed the incident.
Babes and the 'khona izingane la endlini' video
Mampintsha released a song with lyrics using phrases heard in the viral assault video and soon a video emerged of Babes singing the same lines. Social media concluded that all the events of the last few weeks had been a publicity stunt and moved to cancel her. Her team later told TshisaLIVE she was mocking the song in the video and did not do it to trend.
Mampintsha starts his own workshop to help men and fights boycotts
Mampintsha's team started a workshop to help men deal with their issues, including anger and domestic abuse.
His management also launched a campaign to take action against radio stations and music services that had boycotted his music several weeks earlier.
Babes arrest
Meanwhile Babes, her sister and Tipcee failed to show up for a court appearance in the assault case brought against them by the unknown woman.
A warrant for her arrest was issued on Friday 5 April. Her sister blamed a late-night gig and car problems for their failure to appear in court. By Monday, Babes had been charged with contempt of court and sentenced to 30 days in jail or R1,000.