A timeline of all the drama around Babes and Mampintsha so far:

Gqom musician Babes Wodumo and her estranged boyfriend Mampintsha have hogged headlines this year after video footage of Mampintsha slapping her went viral.

Radio DJ Masechaba Ndlovu received backlash last year after she confronted Babes live on Metro FM about domestic abuse allegations she apparently endured at the hands of Mampintsha.

He later denied the claims and said that it was a plot to defame the two. He insisted that the pair were still an item.

That viral video

The allegations once again made headlines in March when police confirmed they were investigating an assault on Babes after a live video was posted on her Instagram Stories showing a man who resembled Mampintsha hitting her.

By 5am, Babes’s name was trending on social media, with concerns over her whereabouts and whether she was safe.