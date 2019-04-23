Benny Mayengani claims 'sabotage' is to blame for Fill Up Peter Mokaba Stadium flop

"Yes, it was a failure but that was because the police were sent to stop us. They turned buses away and blocked people from accessing the venue."

He claimed that police had been instructed by the ANC to block the show from happening because the musician is an outspoken supporter of the EFF.

"It is because I am an EFF member and the ANC want me to be one of their members. It was only after I spoke to the EFF leadership that things were resolved and the show was allowed to start. By then, people had been turned away and they thought it was cancelled."

Attempts to contact both the ANC and EFF in the province was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

He denied claims that the show was badly planned and should not have been held over the Easter weekend when many were travelling to places of worship or visit family. He said that over 23,000 tickets had been sold for the event.