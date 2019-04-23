Fans call for Moshe to intervene in Rea Tsotella 'mess'
After peeping how Moshe Ndiki puts people in their place on the hit reality show Rea Tsotella, viewers called on the star to take over the show permanently from Bishop I. Makamu.
Bishop hosted the first season but in the second season he took turns with Moshe.
But after Monday night's episode, that saw a woman being preyed on by her step-dad, fans were convinced that Moshe was the only one with the secret recipe to put malume in his place and restore peace in the world.
On top of it all, it was claimed that baba had been sick for "one year, seven years", which left the rest of social media giggling at the moemish.
In the end, fans didn't know whether to laugh or cry. They made their feelings known through memes and messages on Twitter.
#ReaTsotella— ZintleMams (@MamsZintle) April 22, 2019
They should just give moshe the show aiii bishop doesn't do it for me pic.twitter.com/se3V42zsWd
I'm emotionally drained from watching this show #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/gcBe6NuUqX— Gomolemo (@Gomo_Motsamai) April 22, 2019
Lobaba nje uthanda ukufaka! finish and klaar#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/l1ZJHfhMB0— Call me Thabo📍 (@st_teebo) April 22, 2019
Mara like, @MosheNdiki we really need you for this issues yaze.#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/26ciCko4Q9— BLESSING (@blessing_masego) April 22, 2019
#ReaTsotella and she said if the daughter doesn't stop calling me a witch vele I will bewitch her . pic.twitter.com/m8aRS5Kgt2— T-man mametja (@thabomametja3) April 22, 2019
“Lobaba usegule for 1 year, seven years” 😂😂😂 #ReaTsotella #ThreesomeRea pic.twitter.com/omJboQJt3V— Sanele Mkhize (@Sanele_Nathi) April 22, 2019
#ReaTsotella English never loved us pic.twitter.com/5wuOmjhrbS— ZintleMams (@MamsZintle) April 22, 2019
Is moshe going to come back orrrr??? #ReaTsotella #ThreesomeRea pic.twitter.com/qvOQxjwW6T— Brianne of Tarth (@rabo___) April 22, 2019
#ReaTsotella— MaCoomalo😚😍 (@Nokthula_Noxy) April 22, 2019
The Khatha family VS the Carter family pic.twitter.com/7fIAgKg5xN
This was too heavy #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/517Bm9fmQN— Karabo Ya Koena™ (@iKay_Mo) April 22, 2019