Fans call for Moshe to intervene in Rea Tsotella 'mess'

23 April 2019 - 09:27 By Kyle Zeeman
Moshe Ndiki shares hosting duties on Rea Tsotella with Bishop Makamu.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

After peeping how Moshe Ndiki puts people in their place on the hit reality show Rea Tsotella, viewers called on the star to take over the show permanently from Bishop I. Makamu.

Bishop hosted the first season but in the second season he took turns with Moshe.

But after Monday night's episode, that saw a woman being preyed on by her step-dad, fans were convinced that Moshe was the only one with the secret recipe to put malume in his place and restore peace in the world.

On top of it all, it was claimed that baba had been sick for "one year, seven years", which left the rest of social media giggling at the moemish.

In the end, fans didn't know whether to laugh or cry. They made their feelings known through memes and messages on Twitter.

