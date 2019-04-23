IN MEMES | Yoh! Harriet's parents pull stunts that leave Twitter shook!

While fans couldn't initially understand why Harriet was cold towards her parents, the truth has emerged now and the fans are ready to not only go to war for the queen but also to expose her parents for the con artists they are.

Viewers of popular telenovela The Queen found out that Harriet's parents, Kedibone and Tiro, had a lot of secrets and ulterior motives for showing up at the Khoza mansion out of the blue.

It was revealed that Tiro had raped Harriet when she was just a teen and her mother, Kedibone, didn't believe her and still choose her husband over her daughter.

While fans' anger was brewing at the revelation, they were further angered by just how much Kea and Kagiso were naive. Not only do they not support their mother - even after everything they've been through as a family: they choose they grandparents over their mother.

It didn't help that Tiro and Kedibone were going the extra mile to pretend that they're old and frail.

Tweeps were not impressed and had the memes for it.