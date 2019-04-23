IN MEMES | Yoh! Harriet's parents pull stunts that leave Twitter shook!
While fans couldn't initially understand why Harriet was cold towards her parents, the truth has emerged now and the fans are ready to not only go to war for the queen but also to expose her parents for the con artists they are.
Viewers of popular telenovela The Queen found out that Harriet's parents, Kedibone and Tiro, had a lot of secrets and ulterior motives for showing up at the Khoza mansion out of the blue.
It was revealed that Tiro had raped Harriet when she was just a teen and her mother, Kedibone, didn't believe her and still choose her husband over her daughter.
While fans' anger was brewing at the revelation, they were further angered by just how much Kea and Kagiso were naive. Not only do they not support their mother - even after everything they've been through as a family: they choose they grandparents over their mother.
It didn't help that Tiro and Kedibone were going the extra mile to pretend that they're old and frail.
Tweeps were not impressed and had the memes for it.
I'm really hating Harriet's mother shame, andithandi tu #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/i1yldPyhgH— Un@pologeticRose (@Blacque88Poet) April 22, 2019
Is Harriet planning on killing her parents because that's the only valid reason I can think of, of why she would allow them to stay a bit longer 🤔 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/OmAxs1Z8Gb— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) April 22, 2019
Ndiyamthanda yaz umalume. Uyayithetha isense noba ingavakali ncam ko Kea. Still don't understand why after everything that has happened kulamzi they (Kea and Kagiso) still doubt Harriet. Abasabon noba uBrutus wonke uthule? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/HStqVUeqfF— Un@pologeticRose (@Blacque88Poet) April 22, 2019
Ohhh Lawd. Yazi everytime Harriet's mother opens her mouth I feel like having a "KHON'INGANE LAY'NDLINI" moment.— Makhosini M (@Black_Love_All) April 22, 2019
Eish. Uyandibhora Lo Gogo.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZW4epeyZLi
Imagine Being Raped By Your Father At A Young Age & Your Mother. DOESN'T Want To Believe You, It's Heartbreaking. Harriet Got A Lot On Her Plate 💔💔#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/aVyCRysAHP— Bonginkosi B* Mbele🦋 (@BongiBMbele) April 22, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi i'm bout to throw hands waitse. Harriet better kill those hags pic.twitter.com/AOPyxbaTlQ— lone 😈 (@cyb3rwitch) April 22, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Harriet is a prisoner in her own house. Ha ah these people have overstayed their welcome pic.twitter.com/qgQ5j1LP4B— Patricia TL Williams (@patricia_tl) April 22, 2019
Brutus is NOT HERE for Kedibone and Tiro's BS! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xz8AvQzrwE— Beyoncè's Bag (@MpiloReigns) April 22, 2019
Kedibone really grates me... Can she just die already 💀💀💀 Moloi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Lp9qeSY3wI— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) April 22, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi yaz whenever Kedibone opens her mouth i just wanna... pic.twitter.com/C94T7tRNNP— Lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) April 22, 2019
I don't know if Harriet's parents really have no shame or if they're just plain delusional#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/XqkL5Z3puT— Mamzangwa (@Vuzu_M) April 22, 2019