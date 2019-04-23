J. Molley: After my spiritual awakening last year, I’ve been on a different path

Having become associated with depression and mental illness after addressing the issues in his songs, young rapper J. Molley said he has embraced being an advocate for mental health - and is ready to share a happier song.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the rapper said while he didn't plan to abandon what first helped him connect with his fans - tackling tough subjects like depression with raw honesty - he is now ready to change lanes.

"After my spiritual awakening last year, I’ve been on a whole different path. I realised that all the negative thought and emotions I had was due to my negative subconscious mind and that it’s just a product of the human ego. So I realised none of the fears and worries were real, they were all self-created - and they slowly fell away," he said.

"I’ve always known that life is not about what happens to you or what you go through; it’s how you see it - your perspective. So it’s absolutely necessary for your mental health to be good in order to have a proper, positive perspective."