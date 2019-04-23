J. Molley: After my spiritual awakening last year, I’ve been on a different path
Having become associated with depression and mental illness after addressing the issues in his songs, young rapper J. Molley said he has embraced being an advocate for mental health - and is ready to share a happier song.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the rapper said while he didn't plan to abandon what first helped him connect with his fans - tackling tough subjects like depression with raw honesty - he is now ready to change lanes.
"After my spiritual awakening last year, I’ve been on a whole different path. I realised that all the negative thought and emotions I had was due to my negative subconscious mind and that it’s just a product of the human ego. So I realised none of the fears and worries were real, they were all self-created - and they slowly fell away," he said.
"I’ve always known that life is not about what happens to you or what you go through; it’s how you see it - your perspective. So it’s absolutely necessary for your mental health to be good in order to have a proper, positive perspective."
The rapper explained why, at only 20 years old, he felt the need to shine the spotlight on mental health: "I just always felt like there was never enough information and help and compassion toward the subject. So I wanted it change that.
"My songs have always been a reflection of what’s going on in my life as well, so I was just giving my testimony."
With all these new development in his life, J. Molley said his fans can expect new music soon. He also hinted at an album, with plenty of features and collaborations, some time this year - possibly in July.
Besides music, he said he planned to engage with young people to raise awareness of mental illnesses and how they affect young people.
Asked if therapy is a good way to help cope with mental illness, he replied: "Yeah, for sure - if that works for the person. I’ve always known how to handle myself, so I’ve never considered it - but it’s definitely healthy to let things out and have someone to speak to.
"I would use meditation for therapy - it’s pretty much the cure to most things!"