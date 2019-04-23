TshisaLIVE

J. Molley: After my spiritual awakening last year, I’ve been on a different path

23 April 2019 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rapper J. Molley says he's ready to share a happier song with the world.
Rapper J. Molley says he's ready to share a happier song with the world.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Having become associated with depression and mental illness after addressing the issues in his songs, young rapper J. Molley said he has embraced being an advocate for mental health - and is ready to share a happier song.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the rapper said while he didn't plan to abandon what first helped him connect with his fans - tackling tough subjects like depression with raw honesty - he is now ready to change lanes.

"After my spiritual awakening last year, I’ve been on a whole different path. I realised that all the negative thought and emotions I had was due to my negative subconscious mind and that it’s just a product of the human ego. So I realised none of the fears and worries were real, they were all self-created - and they slowly fell away," he said.

"I’ve always known that life is not about what happens to you or what you go through; it’s how you see it - your perspective. So it’s absolutely necessary for your mental health to be good in order to have a proper, positive perspective."

Mental health is neglected and under-prioritised in SA - human rights commission

The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday ordered the department of human settlements to finalise its special national housing ...
News
3 weeks ago

The rapper explained why, at only 20 years old, he felt the need to shine the spotlight on mental health: "I just always felt like there was never enough information and help and compassion toward the subject. So I wanted it change that.

"My songs have always been a reflection of what’s going on in my life as well, so I was just giving my testimony."

With all these new development in his life, J. Molley said his fans can expect new music soon. He also hinted at an album, with plenty of features and collaborations, some time this year - possibly in July.

Besides music, he said he planned to engage with young people to raise awareness of mental illnesses and how they affect young people.

Asked if therapy is a good way to help cope with mental illness, he replied: "Yeah, for sure - if that works for the person. I’ve always known how to handle myself, so I’ve never considered it - but it’s definitely healthy to let things out and have someone to speak to.

"I would use meditation for therapy - it’s pretty much the cure to most things!"

READ MORE:

Nomzamo Mbatha dragged for making Thuso Mbedu win 'all about her'

Meanwhile, Nomzamo's team have slammed the criticism against her.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Russ bagged a major deal & all err’body’s talking about is Ciara’s prayer!

Look... whatever prayer sis prayed needs to be packaged nicely and sold as a book or TEDtalk or something!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | Somizi shows Kurt Darren flames for national anthem moemish

Is Somizi's version better than Kurt's?
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | How Sophie Lichaba fell in love with her changing body TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Thembi Seete's son Dakalo's first birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. 5 times Kairo melted our hearts with her cuteness TshisaLIVE
  4. 5 massive moves that Nasty C has made in 2019 TshisaLIVE
  5. Friends, family, fab! Inside DJ Zinhle's housewarming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Raging elephant breaks chains and terrorises locals
Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
X