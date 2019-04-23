TshisaLIVE

Justin Bieber confirms at Coachella: New music en route

23 April 2019 - 08:30 By Jessica Levitt
It's been two years since Justin Bieber performed live.
Bieber fans around the world are rejoicing after their idol confirmed during a surprise performance at the Coachella festival in California that he would soon be releasing new music.

Ariana Grande convinced the singer to go on stage during her set at the music festival - his first time performing live in more than two years.

Justin has been outspoken about going through a difficult time in life and said he was learning to take each day as it comes.

His surprise performance evoked massive love for the singer, who performed his hit song Sorry.

At the end of the song he said that a new album would be out soon.

Check out the full performance below:

